Easy make-ahead Super Bowl apps: Buffalo chicken spring rolls and pizza rolls

Watching a football game is fun, but serve some grub and game day is sure to become a memorable experience! Former NFL linebacker and chef Derrell Smith is joining the TODAY Food team, as we get ready for the biggest game of the year. He shows us how to make spicy buffalo chicken spring rolls and cheesy pizza pockets.

Two of my favorite appetizers — crispy spring rolls and Buffalo chicken wings — come together to create one epic Super Bowl bite. I love this recipe because the spring rolls can easily be eaten with one hand. Plus, there's just something so perfect about the taste of Buffalo sauce during football season. And thanks to store-bought wrappers, they're easy to make at home.

I'm all about handheld bites for game day and these pizza pockets deliver. Start with store-bought puff pastry and fill them with a combination of chopped meatballs and mozzarella cheese. The cozy, ooey-gooey filling is sure to warm you up from the inside out — even if you're still reeling from an interception.

