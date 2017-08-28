See the top six 'Summer Moments' — and vote for your favorite photo!

Food

José Andrés' 5-ingredient Spanish recipes make hosting a dinner party so easy

TODAY

End of summer blues got you down? Why not perk yourself and your friends up with a Spanish dinner party? It's easy with the simple recipes José Andrés shared with TODAY Food.

Salt-baked fish, little gems with garlic dressing: Dinner with Spanish flair

Salt-baked fish, little gems with garlic dressing: Dinner with Spanish flair

They include a salad, appetizer and main course with fewer than five ingredients each, plus sparking sangria with a make-ahead base so all you have to do is mix, pour and clink glasses. Salud!

Pan Con Tomate (Catalan Bread and Tomato Tapas)
This Catalan bread dish, which is just tomatoes, olive oil and salt on toasted bread, is a classic — so simple and delicious.

Little Gem Salad with Warm Garlic Dressing
JOSE ANDRES SALAD: Jose Andres' Little Gem Salad with Warm Garlic Dressing
TODAY
This simple salad is inspired by the tapas bars and asadores (grilling restaurants) in and around Cordoba. It highlights sweet and tender Little Gem lettuce, adorned with warm, garlicky olive oil, sherry vinegar, anchovies and a sprinkle of smoky paprika.

Salt-Baked Whole Fish
JOSE ANDRES FISH: Jose Andres' Salt-Baked Fish
TODAY
The inspiration for this whole fish dish comes from Restaurante Antonio in Zahara de los Atunes, where my family spends the summer.

José Andrés' Sangria with Sparkling Wine (Ponche de Cava)
JOSE ANDRES CAVA: Jose Andres' Ponche de Cava
TODAY
There's nothing better to me than sharing a pitcher of sangria with friends in the summertime.

If you like those simple Spanish recipes, you should also try these:

Seafood Paella
Get the recipe
Tomato Gazpacho with Crab, Avocado and Basil
Get the recipe

