Easy as pie: Make honey-blueberry pie and deep-fried apple pie on a stick

Elizabeth Heiskell gets creative with summer pies by adding unexpected ingredients to classic pie recipes.

Labor Day desserts: Apple pie corn dogs, honey balsamic blueberry pie

Sept. 4, 2020

By Elizabeth Heiskell

Elizabeth Heiskell is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite summer dessert recipes that are perfect for Labor Day weekend entertaining. She shows us how to make a blueberry pie infused with tangy balsamic vinegar and apple pie corn dogs.

Honey-Balsamic Blueberry Pie
"What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up" / Elizabeth Heiskell
Honey-Balsamic Blueberry Pie

Elizabeth Heiskell

Honey-balsamic blueberry pie might sound unconventional but this dessert always impresses! A touch of tangy sweet balsamic vinegar combined with honey, cinnamon and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper magnifies the sweetness of the blueberries.

Apple Pie Dessert Corn Dogs

Elizabeth Heiskell

Many state fairs aren't operating as usual this year, so bring the fun home with these portable pies. You just need two basic ingredients to make this fun dessert — but don't forget the fun add-ons, like vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Elizabeth Heiskell