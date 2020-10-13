Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out the best deals on our live blog

13 one-pot stew recipes that'll warm you right up

Nothing beats a satisfying one-pot meal simmering away on the stove or in the slow cooker.
Beef stew recipe still life
Cavan Images / Getty Images
Source: TODAY
By Lauren Salkeld

Warm temperatures have stuck around into fall, but in many parts of the country, there’s a serious nip in the air. To keep chills at bay — and kitchen stress to a minimum — nothing beats an easy, satisfying stew simmering away on the stove or in the slow cooker. These 13 one-pot stew recipes will keep you warm and cozy all fall and winter.

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
Casey Barber

Thanks to the slow cooker, it couldn’t be easier to serve up this hearty Russian-inspired classic. The low and slow braising process means you can use budget-friendly boneless short ribs and the accompanying egg noodles get cooked right in the slow cooker, so there’s no extra pot to wash.

Lentil and Sweet Potato Stew with Turmeric and Kale
Jennifer Esposito

This Mediterranean Diet-inspired recipe comes from actress and gluten-free bakery owner Jennifer Esposito and it’s packed with super foods, including kale, sweet potatoes and turmeric. The ‘NCIS’ star uses bone broth, which she says, “heals the gut and builds collagen,” but you can swap in vegetable broth to make it vegetarian.

Dak Dori Tang (Spicy Korean Chicken Stew)
Deuki Hong

You probably never dreamed you could whip up an authentic Korean feast at home — and on a weeknight no less. But think again: Chef Deuki Hong’s elegantly simple recipe uses Korean chili paste and honey powder (or sugar) to create the perfect balance of spicy and sweet. To make this dish even easier, skip the bowl and mix all the ingredients in the pot.

Black-Eyed Pea Stew with Sausage
Food & Wine

With hot Italian sausage, tomatoes and an aromatic medley of onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño, this one-pot stew is brimming with flavor. Plus, easy-to-cook black-eyed peas are a great source of fiber, calcium, iron, magnesium and vitamin A.

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili
Casey Barber

This white chicken chili is made with so many flavor-boosting ingredients, including onion, garlic, bell pepper, cumin, chili powder, oregano and thyme, that there’s no need to even brown the chicken before adding it to your slow cooker. White beans and corn make the stew heartier, while sour cream lends just a touch of creaminess.

Beef Stew with Dill
Justin Chapple

In addition to being simple and satisfying, this beef stew is ripe for improvisation. Swap in your favorite seasonal herbs and veggies to make it your own. And take a cue from Gail Simmons of ‘Top Chef’ and Food & Wine: She makes a big batch over the weekend and warms up leftovers for quick family dinners during the week.

Natalie's Feijoada (adapted from Cooking Light)
Natalie Morales

This Brazilian-inspired stew is slightly more involved than your average slow-cooker recipe, but it’s well worth the extra effort. With bacon, pork shoulder, short ribs, chorizo and a smoked ham hock, it’s a meat lover’s fantasy, but thanks to a side of garlic sautéed kale, you’ll get your veggies too.

Slow-Cooker Farro Soup
Ella Magers

In this completely fuss-free recipe, farro — an ancient grain that’s slightly nutty and pleasantly chewy — teams up with kale, tomatoes, cannellini beans, onions, lemon, parsley and Italian seasoning. The farro, kale and beans make this a fiber-rich dish, so it’s great for those busy days when you don’t have time for a grumbling stomach.

Easy Slow-Cooker Curry
Katie Quinn

YouTube star Katie Quinn’s slow-cooker curry practically makes itself. All the ingredients, including curry powder, coriander, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper flakes, go straight into the slow cooker; tapioca is added to thicken the sauce, while cherry tomatoes and fresh herbs brighten the final dish. For a vegetarian version, skip the chicken and add more vegetables.

Cinnamon-Scented Beef and Vegetable Stew
Kanchan Koya

Beef, vegetables and aromatics are stewed in red wine and served over lightly buttered pasta. What's not to love about that? The richness of the stew without butter or cream keeps this dish firmly on the healthier side of the aisle. For an even lighter option, serve the stew as is or enjoy with a lentil or chickpea-based pasta.

Cioppino with Roasted Garlic Bread
Ryan Scott

The tomato-based seafood stew cioppino may sound like it originated in Italy, but it first became popular thanks to Italian-American immigrants in San Francisco. Here, chef Ryan Scott shares his version of the regional specialty in his San Francisco Dungeness Crab Cioppino.

Sumac-Dusted Chana Masala
Kanchan Koya

Chickpeas and other legumes are packed with fiber and plant-based protein and therefore deeply satisfying and healthy. This dish improves over time so make extras and freeze for a quick and delicious weeknight dinner.

Adam Richman's Chicken Chile Verde
Adam Richman

How about another twist on traditional chili? Adam Richmond stumbled upon this rich, chicken chili stew in New Mexico. It's still rich but oddly refreshing due to all the greens used in it.