YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite entertaining recipes for New Year's Eve. She shows us how to make crispy feta-filled phyllo rolls, pull-apart pigs in a blanket and Italian-American antipasto skewers.

If you love the combination of sweet and salty bites, these crispy feta-filled rolls will hit the spot. Briny feta cheese is rolled in filo dough, which is sprinkled with nutty sesame seeds and baked until golden brown. Serve alongside a spicy honey dipping sauce for an irresistible combination of flavors.

Who doesn't love pull-apart bread? This interactive party appetizer always gets the crowd going, so I decided to combine it with another fan-favorite party starter. Pigs in a blanket. Paired with homemade beer cheese dip, it's the ultimate NYE dish or game day food!

Many hosts don't consider their spread complete with antipasto board. But building a large platter of Italian meats and cheeses is a lot of work. Enter: skewers. This is a fun and easy way to serve all your favorite antipasto pairings. The best part is that you can eat them with one hand while you hold your drink in the other.

