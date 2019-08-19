Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja of Shuka reastaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few or her favorite Middle Eastern-inspired entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make whipped feta dip with pistachios, chicken shawarma with white sauce and zesty za'atar fries.

This dip is so versatile — you can use it as a spread on a sandwich with leftover lamb, or have it on hand for expected company; it lasts up to a week in the fridge. It’s also one of our do-not-miss dips on the menu at Shuka.

There's no need to order takeout to enjoy delicious chicken shawarma. It is so easy to make at home! With just a little advanced prep you can serve up this Middle Eastern classic in just a few minutes. This packs such a flavor punch, and the spice blend is so versatile.

Who doesn't love french fries? Za’atar gives them an interesting appeal; they almost don’t need a dipping sauce. Don't you dare use ketchup on these!

