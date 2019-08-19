Get the latest from TODAY

By Ayesha Nurdjaja

Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja of Shuka reastaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few or her favorite Middle Eastern-inspired entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make whipped feta dip with pistachios, chicken shawarma with white sauce and zesty za'atar fries.

Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios
This dip is so versatile — you can use it as a spread on a sandwich with leftover lamb, or have it on hand for expected company; it lasts up to a week in the fridge. It’s also one of our do-not-miss dips on the menu at Shuka.

Chicken Shawarma
There's no need to order takeout to enjoy delicious chicken shawarma. It is so easy to make at home! With just a little advanced prep you can serve up this Middle Eastern classic in just a few minutes. This packs such a flavor punch, and the spice blend is so versatile.

Za'atar Fries
Who doesn't love french fries? Za’atar gives them an interesting appeal; they almost don’t need a dipping sauce. Don't you dare use ketchup on these!

