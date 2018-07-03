Food

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite Fourth of July entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make fizzy prosecco popsicles, deviled eggs with bacon jam, doughnut ice cream sandwiches and refreshing boozy sweet tea pops.

Deviled Eggs with Bacon Jam
12
"Creamy deviled eggs get a sweet and salty touch from homemade bacon jam in these party-perfect bites."

Sweet Tea Mint Julep Popsicles
12
"Refreshing ice pops aren't just for kids anymore. These minty, bourbon-infused popsicles will cool you down and satisfy your summery cocktail cravings."

Prosecco Popsicle Cocktails
4
"Combine the smooth flavor of sparkling prosecco with cold, sweet popsicles in this sophisticated summer sipper."

Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich
4
"I love this dessert because it's delicious, festive, comes together in a flash and appeals to the kid in all of us."

