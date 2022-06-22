IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dine alfresco with spaghetti with clams and an Aperol spritz

Have an Italian summer night with the Albert Twins' easy, breezy recipes.

Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

By John Alberti and Tony Alberti

Chefs John and Tony Alberti, aka the Alberti Twins, are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two of their favorite summery Italian entertaining recipes. They show us how to make spaghetti with fresh clams and a refreshing Aperol spritz cocktail.

Spaghetti alle Vongole (Spaghetti with Clams)
John Alberti

This light yet flavorful dish is an Italian classic that we love: pasta infused with garlic, briny clams, white wine and chiles.

Aperol Spritz
John Alberti

From humble beginnings in little bars across Northern Italy, the Aperol spritz ritual has spread across the continents, with people all around the globe connecting through their love of Italy's No. 1 cocktail. Light, refreshing with a unique bittersweet taste, the Aperol spritz is the perfect drink to start the evening. And with this recipe, you can have it anywhere in the world: Simply bring together the people you love and make sure you've got enough ice and orange slices!

