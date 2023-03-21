Laura Vitale shares fast and fresh Italian recipes for spring

YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite spring-inspired recipes. She shows us how to make chicken meatballs with spinach and pasta with creamy burrata and sundried tomatoes.

This quick and easy pasta recipe features sundried tomatoes, burrata cheese and Parmesan. It's an elevated version of Caprese-style pasta that the whole family will love to dig into.

Looking for a healthy take on classic all-beef meatballs? I've got you covered with this recipe for chicken and spinach meatballs. Using ground chicken makes them leaner while garlic, Parmesan cheese, panko breadcrumbs and frozen spinach offer plenty of flavor. Serve with a Parmesan cream sauce.

If you like those easy Italian recipes, you should also try these: