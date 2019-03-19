Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By John Alberti and Tony Alberti

Twin chefs John and Tony Alberti, aka the Alberti Twins, are visiting the TODAY kitchen to make two of their favorite crowd-pleasing Italian recipes. They show us how to make a pasta bake with sausage and sweet stuffed bombolini.

Get The Recipe

Italian Pasta Bake

John Alberti

We love pasta bakes in our family. You can always make a big batch to feed everyone; they are filling and packed with amazing flavor.

Get The Recipe

Bomboloni

John Alberti

Bomboloni are Italian doughnuts, and they are as much fun to say as they are to make and eat. They are like a party in your mouth, with their gooey centers and sugary, soft dough.

If you like those Italian recipes, you should also try these:

Michael Symon's Ricotta Meatballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Michael Symon's Ricotta Meatballs

Michael Symon
Rigatoni with Chicken Milanese
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Rigatoni with Chicken Milanese

Anthony Scotto
John Alberti
Tony Alberti