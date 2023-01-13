IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Easy Italian entertaining: Baked ricotta dip and pasta all'amatriciana

Serve up comfort with these low-effort and make-ahead recipes.

By Elaina Scotto

Restaurateur and television personality Elaina Scotto is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite easy entertaining recipes in preparation for a huge football weekend ahead, in which the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Baltimore Ravens take the Cincinnati Bengals. She shows us how to make savory amatriciana sauce with guanciale and creamy baked ricotta dip with garlicky crostini.

Pasta all'Amatriciana
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pasta all'Amatriciana

Elaina Scotto

This is a classic Italian dish that you can make in advance. It actually tastes better the next day. The extra time allows all the flavors to marry and intensify.

Baked Ricotta Dip with Crostini
Fresco by Scotto
Baked Ricotta Dip with Crostini

Elaina Scotto

Who doesn't love cheese? This easy-to-make recipe is the ultimate comfort food and will keep you out of the kitchen.

Elaina Scotto