Easy Italian eats: Grilled porterhouse steaks and Tuscan white beans

Dario Cecchini, aka the Butcher of Panzano, shares two of his incredibly easy Italian dishes. He shows us how to make simply grilled porterhouse steak and rustic white beans with garlic and sage.

If steak could talk, it would say, "Keep it simple!" This bare-bones preparation lets the rich, natural flavor of the steak be the star of the dish.

Rustic recipes are the cornerstone of great Italian cooking. These beans are a great example of that because you just toss everything into one big pot and let the stove do the work.

