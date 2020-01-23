Simple Italian suppers: Pasta alla Norma and parchment-packet salmon

Chef Gaetano Arnone is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite easy Italian dinner recipes. He shows us how to make Sicilian-style pasta alla Norma with eggplant and parchment-packet salmon with broccoli rabe and potatoes.

Pasta alla Norma is a historical Sicilian dish with fun story about opera, Sicilians and wanting the best in everything. Move over eggplant Parm — this is the ultimate eggplant dish.

Cooking in parchment paper is a great way to prepare wonder meals with minimal clean up. You can even eat right out of the paper pouch!

