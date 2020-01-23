Get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with up to 80% off Steals and Deals

Simple Italian suppers: Pasta alla Norma and parchment-packet salmon

Chef Gaetano Arnone makes classic Italian dinners easy with parchment-packet salmon with vegetables and traditional pasta alla Norma.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Gaetano Arnone

Chef Gaetano Arnone is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite easy Italian dinner recipes. He shows us how to make Sicilian-style pasta alla Norma with eggplant and parchment-packet salmon with broccoli rabe and potatoes.

Get The Recipe

Gemelli alla Norma

Gaetano Arnone

Pasta alla Norma is a historical Sicilian dish with fun story about opera, Sicilians and wanting the best in everything. Move over eggplant Parm — this is the ultimate eggplant dish.

Get The Recipe

Parchment-Packet Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Potatoes

Gaetano Arnone

Cooking in parchment paper is a great way to prepare wonder meals with minimal clean up. You can even eat right out of the paper pouch!

If you like those Italian recipes, you should also try these:

Spaghetti Carbonara with Ham
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti Carbonara with Ham

Elizabeth Heiskell
One-Pan Chicken Cacciatore
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pan Chicken Cacciatore

Donal Skehan
Gaetano Arnone