When we think of the holidays, we feel thankful, we feel joyful and, unfortunately, sometimes we feel incredibly stressed. There are gifts to buy, homes to decorate and, of course, all the food to make.

But "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons believes cooking for the holidays doesn't have to be stressful.

In her new Bluprint class, Holiday Cooking, Simmons teaches TODAY weather anchor Dylan Dreyer how to make super easy recipes that are actually enjoyable to whip up for your family (or gift to someone you love!), including Rosemary-Lemon Pecan Bars, Porchetta Bacon Jam, Spiced Apple Tarte Tatin and Pumpkin-Maple Swirl Cheesecake.

"You can be adventurous in the kitchen without being afraid," says Simmons. In the class, she will show students how to incorporate more good cooking experiences into the holidays — and beyond! If you sign up, you'll have access to her class — and many more TODAY Cooking Classes — for FREE with a one-week trial. Bluprint is an NBCU company.

"I love a savory twist in my desserts," says Simmons. "It takes the edge off the sweetness and adds an earthy element that even non-dessert lovers won’t be able to resist!

"In addition to making a crazy delicious topping for oysters, this jam is an unbeatable condiment for scallops or pork chops, as a sandwich spread, on eggs or on cheese plates."

