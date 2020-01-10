Make this sheet-pan roast chicken with Brussels sprouts in just 30 minutes

Chef Seamus Mullen cooks up healthy one-pan roasted chicken with veggies, creamy herbed tahini dip and fennel salad with grapefruit.

By Seamus Mullen

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Seamus Mullen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make zesty tahini dip with fresh herbs, fresh fennel and artichoke salad with grapefruit and one-pan roasted chicken with Brussels sprouts.

Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
I love this chicken recipe because it takes a basic comfort food and turns it into something really special. The spicy harissa, sweet pomegranate, crunchy walnuts and fresh mint hit all the flavor notes. Also, the whole thing only takes about 30 minutes to make, so you've got a full dinner on the table fast.

Green Tahini Dip with Radishes and Celery
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This is the perfect dip to make for any get-together. It's quick to prepare, doesn't require any cooking, packs in loads of flavor and — best of all — it's actually good for you!

Fennel, Artichoke and Grapefruit Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
I like to use a hot, whole-grain mustard here because the spiciness adds another dimension of flavor to the salad. The vinegar in this recipe builds on the tartness of the citrus fruits but also brings in a little sweetness.

