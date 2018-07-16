Keep dinner easy and healthy with lime-basil chicken & lemon-Parm Brussels sprouts

share tweet email

Chef Jernard Wells is joining TODAY to share quick, easy and healthy recipes that the whole family will love. He shows us how to make zesty lime- and basil-marinated chicken and Brussels sprouts with fresh lemon, black pepper and Parmesan cheese.

"I love this dish because the whole family loves to help me prepare it," says Wells. "The kids help by rolling the limes to be squeezed and they love to take turns basting the chicken."

"These Brussels sprouts actually get all of my kids to rush to the dinner table to eat their vegetables. They flock to the table for these because of the irresistible zesty and cheesy flavors."

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these: