Easy Fourth of July entertaining: Boozy ice pops, garden dip, blueberry hand pies and more

Lifestyle and entertaining expert Maureen Petrosky is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite party-perfect summer recipes from her new cookbook, "Wine Club: A Monthly Guide to Swirling, Sipping, and Pairing with Friends." She shows us how to make frozen watermelon cocktail, spiked patriotic popsicles, no-cook tomato and basil dip and lemony blueberry hand pies.

Sweet, ripe watermelon is a perfect summer addition to your frosé. No need to use an expensive bottle of wine here. If watermelon isn't your flavor, you can make this with strawberries instead.

These ice pops bring out the kids in all of us! If you want to make these nonalcoholic, just skip the booze in the ingredient list.

There comes a point in the summer when cherry tomato vines are bursting with fruit and there's only so many a person can eat. This dip is so simple and requires zero cooking — just toss it all in the blender and grab some bread for sopping it up.

Hand pies are the perfect portable sweet. Using store-bought dough is a great shortcut, but if you're a baker, by all means make a batch from scratch before filling. These are stuffed with sweet ripe blueberries, but you can mix your berries or choose your favorite for the filling.

