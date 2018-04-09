Food

Cook a California-style dinner with easy fish tacos and Mexican chocolate cake

TODAY

Design expert, travel enthusiast and food lover Nathan Turner is joining TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite easy entertaining recipes from his new cookbook "Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way." He shows us how to make fish tacos with crunchy slaw and spiced Mexican chocolate cake.

Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
Victoria Pearson / Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way
"These tacos are fresh, light and always a crowd pleaser. Also, they're good straight from the oven or served room temperature, making it practical and easy to feed a large group," says Turner.

Mexican Chocolate Cake
Mexican Chocolate Cake
Victoria Pearson / Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way
"The spices, like cayenne pepper and cinnamon, along with the mascarpone turn regular chocolate cake into a flavor fiesta."

