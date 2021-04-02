IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make Easter brunch easy with veggie quiche, asparagus tart and sweet bread

"It wouldn't be Easter without sweet bread to dip into coffee first thing Easter morning and stirred into chamomile last thing on Easter night."

Laura Vitale makes hash brown-crusted quiche for Easter brunch

April 2, 202105:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

YouTube sensation Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share a few of her easy Easter entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a veggie-and-cheese quiche with a hash-brown crust, a cheesy asparagus tart and sweet, braided Easter bread.

Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust
Laura Vitale
I love this recipe for its versatility. It also happens to combine two of my favorite recipes in one: crispy hash browns and baked frittata. It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and I'd much rather have crispy potatoes as a base than soggy pie crust.

Asparagus Tart
This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

Easter Sweet Bread
Laura Vitale
This is one of our family's favorite recipes. It wouldn't be Easter without sweet bread to dip into coffee first thing Easter morning and stirred into chamomile last thing on Easter night.

Laura Vitale