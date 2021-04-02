Make Easter brunch easy with veggie quiche, asparagus tart and sweet bread

YouTube sensation Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share a few of her easy Easter entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a veggie-and-cheese quiche with a hash-brown crust, a cheesy asparagus tart and sweet, braided Easter bread.

I love this recipe for its versatility. It also happens to combine two of my favorite recipes in one: crispy hash browns and baked frittata. It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and I'd much rather have crispy potatoes as a base than soggy pie crust.

This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

This is one of our family's favorite recipes. It wouldn't be Easter without sweet bread to dip into coffee first thing Easter morning and stirred into chamomile last thing on Easter night.

If you like those easy holiday recipes, you should also try these: