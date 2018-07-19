Food

13 easy cookie recipes for any craving from chocolate chip to sugar cookie

TODAY

Sometimes, indulging in a sweet, warm, homemade cookie is absolutely essential.

So when a craving hits, it's important to have easy, go-to recipes to bake up delicious desserts with minimal effort. From perfect chocolate chip cookies to crispy sugar treats, here are 13 easy cookie recipes that will help satisfy any sweet tooth.

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever
Chocolate chip cookies
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

It's easy to say that any one recipe is the very best of its kind, but it's a much more difficult task to actually deliver on that promise. These classic chocolate chip cookies do not disappoint. They're perfectly browned and crispy on the outside and oh-so gooey on the inside. There's a reason TODAY Food staffers are obsessed with them.

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies
Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies
Man About Cake
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
about 15 cookies
Get the recipe

Sprinkles make everything better! These incredibly easy cookies are extra appealing thanks to a colorful variety of sprinkles in different sizes and shapes. Adding a touch of sea salt enhances the sweetness of this treat.

Gluten-Free Chocolate-Cherry Peanut Butter Cookies
JUSTIN CHAPPLE CHOCOLATE CHERRY COOKIES
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
makes about 24 cookies
Get the recipe

These easy, peanut butter cookies are a cross between chocolate peanut butter cups and a classic peanut butter and jelly. They come out of the oven with the perfect consistency: just a little chewy, with a gooey center. Everyone's inner child will be jumping for joy after just one bite.

2-Ingredient Palmiers Cookies
Palmiers Cookies
Rogério Voltan / Rogério Voltan
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Palmiers are a classic French cookie made with caramelized puff pastry. They might look difficult but they are actually incredibly simple to make, and they look incredibly elegant. Their crispy, flaky texture makes them absolutely irresistible. Use store-bought puff pastry to prepare a batch in just minutes.

Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies
Alison Roman's Chocolate Chip-Shortbread Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Salted butter is the secret to these easy cookies. It gives them a flavor that's the perfect balance between sweet and slightly savory. The chocolate is cut into delectable chunks and a coating of crunchy Demerara sugar gives them the crispiest edges ever. Less chocolate chip cookie, more brown sugar shortbread with chocolate, these just may be the perfect, easy-to-make cookie for any occasion.

Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies
Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The mastermind pastry chef behind Milk Bar, Christina Tosi, uses only four ingredients to make her perfect sugar cookies. "These cookies are my favorite greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts foray into old-timey recipes and pantry staple ingredients," she told TODAY Food. Roll out the dough, then use cookies cutters to create fun shapes for Christmas, Halloween, Valentine's Day and beyond.

No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls
Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
1 dozen cookie balls
Get the recipe

No time to bake? No problem! The only things needed for these easy, no-bake (and no-cook!) cookie balls are a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor. The sticky strawberry jam and hearty oats help bind the balls together. They're also a great breakfast treat.

Sour Cream Rhubarb Cookies
Spring dessert/breakfast recipe: Sour Cream Rhubarb Cookies
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
40
Get the recipe

Looking for a color-filled creation? Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart and lightly sweet, all at once. The sour cream adds a tangy lightness, too. "With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth," recipe developer Maggi Shi told TODAY Food.

Instant Gratification Freeze-and-Bake Cookies
Freeze-and-Bake Cookies recipe
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
32
Get the recipe

Keep a batch of these in the freezer at all times in case of a cookie emergency. There's no need to defrost before baking. Just pop the frozen dough balls on a baking sheet, place in a preheated oven and in 15 minutes the freshly baked cookies are ready to eat.

Healthy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Healthy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Marie C Fields / Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1 cookie
Get the recipe

These delicious, homemade oatmeal raisin cookies from Joy Bauer are only 50 calories each! "You can use any flour you prefer, but whole-wheat pastry flour and whole-wheat white flour are variations of whole grain that are softer and work well in baked goods," she said. Add in the optional chocolate chips for only 10 more calories per cookie.

Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies
Elizabeth Heiskell's Turtle Ritz Cookie Crackers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Sweet chocolate, creamy caramel and nutty pecans make these easy cookies a surefire crowd-pleaser. Plus, the buttery crackers hidden inside provide a salty surprise with each bite. This kid-friendly recipe is a fun way to get all family members together in the kitchen.

German Butter Cookies
Gesine Bullock-Prado's German Butter Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
36 large cookies
Get the recipe

This recipe has so few ingredients, but the cookies are insanely delicious and they keep their shape beautifully. They are also a great canvas for all kinds of frosting and decorations. This is a high yield recipe, so bakers can make a ton of cookies with just one batch.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Skillet
Elizabeth Heiskell's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Skillet
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Is there anything better than a warm, chocolate chip cookie? How about one warm, gigantic chocolate chip cookie! Making this sweet treat in a skillet gives the cookie an incredibly crispy crust while keeping the middle soft and tender. It also turns cookies into a shareable eating experience, which is a truly wonderful way to end a family-style meal.

More: Food Desserts

TOP