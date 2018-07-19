13 easy cookie recipes for any craving from chocolate chip to sugar cookie

share tweet pin email

Sometimes, indulging in a sweet, warm, homemade cookie is absolutely essential.

So when a craving hits, it's important to have easy, go-to recipes to bake up delicious desserts with minimal effort. From perfect chocolate chip cookies to crispy sugar treats, here are 13 easy cookie recipes that will help satisfy any sweet tooth.

It's easy to say that any one recipe is the very best of its kind, but it's a much more difficult task to actually deliver on that promise. These classic chocolate chip cookies do not disappoint. They're perfectly browned and crispy on the outside and oh-so gooey on the inside. There's a reason TODAY Food staffers are obsessed with them.

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies

Sprinkles make everything better! These incredibly easy cookies are extra appealing thanks to a colorful variety of sprinkles in different sizes and shapes. Adding a touch of sea salt enhances the sweetness of this treat.

These easy, peanut butter cookies are a cross between chocolate peanut butter cups and a classic peanut butter and jelly. They come out of the oven with the perfect consistency: just a little chewy, with a gooey center. Everyone's inner child will be jumping for joy after just one bite.

Palmiers are a classic French cookie made with caramelized puff pastry. They might look difficult but they are actually incredibly simple to make, and they look incredibly elegant. Their crispy, flaky texture makes them absolutely irresistible. Use store-bought puff pastry to prepare a batch in just minutes.

Salted butter is the secret to these easy cookies. It gives them a flavor that's the perfect balance between sweet and slightly savory. The chocolate is cut into delectable chunks and a coating of crunchy Demerara sugar gives them the crispiest edges ever. Less chocolate chip cookie, more brown sugar shortbread with chocolate, these just may be the perfect, easy-to-make cookie for any occasion.

The mastermind pastry chef behind Milk Bar, Christina Tosi, uses only four ingredients to make her perfect sugar cookies. "These cookies are my favorite greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts foray into old-timey recipes and pantry staple ingredients," she told TODAY Food. Roll out the dough, then use cookies cutters to create fun shapes for Christmas, Halloween, Valentine's Day and beyond.

No time to bake? No problem! The only things needed for these easy, no-bake (and no-cook!) cookie balls are a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor. The sticky strawberry jam and hearty oats help bind the balls together. They're also a great breakfast treat.

Looking for a color-filled creation? Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart and lightly sweet, all at once. The sour cream adds a tangy lightness, too. "With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth," recipe developer Maggi Shi told TODAY Food.

Keep a batch of these in the freezer at all times in case of a cookie emergency. There's no need to defrost before baking. Just pop the frozen dough balls on a baking sheet, place in a preheated oven and in 15 minutes the freshly baked cookies are ready to eat.

These delicious, homemade oatmeal raisin cookies from Joy Bauer are only 50 calories each! "You can use any flour you prefer, but whole-wheat pastry flour and whole-wheat white flour are variations of whole grain that are softer and work well in baked goods," she said. Add in the optional chocolate chips for only 10 more calories per cookie.

Sweet chocolate, creamy caramel and nutty pecans make these easy cookies a surefire crowd-pleaser. Plus, the buttery crackers hidden inside provide a salty surprise with each bite. This kid-friendly recipe is a fun way to get all family members together in the kitchen.

German Butter Cookies

This recipe has so few ingredients, but the cookies are insanely delicious and they keep their shape beautifully. They are also a great canvas for all kinds of frosting and decorations. This is a high yield recipe, so bakers can make a ton of cookies with just one batch.

Is there anything better than a warm, chocolate chip cookie? How about one warm, gigantic chocolate chip cookie! Making this sweet treat in a skillet gives the cookie an incredibly crispy crust while keeping the middle soft and tender. It also turns cookies into a shareable eating experience, which is a truly wonderful way to end a family-style meal.