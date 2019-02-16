Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 16, 2019, 1:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By David Venable

David Venable of "In the Kitchen with David," who recently revealed what really happens behind the scenes at the QVC kitchens in an episode of TODAY's "Crazy Kitchens," is working his culinary television magic in the TODAY kitchen. He's sharing a few of his favorite comfort food recipes from his book "Comfort Food Shortcuts: An 'In the Kitchen with David' Cookbook from QVC's Resident Foodie": quick and easy pot sticker soup and cozy, biscuit-topped chicken potpie.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Pot stickers are great on their own, but I love adding them to a pot of simmering soup. In a matter of minutes, you'll have this easy dinner on the table faster than you can say, "Where's the take-out menu?"

Chicken potpie is a classic, but it does take time to make when you start from scratch. My version uses cooked meat from rotisserie chicken mixed with frozen vegetables and cream of chicken soup.

If you like those quick comforting recipes, you should also try these: