Easy, cheesy tailgating: Pepperoni pull-apart bread and cheeseburger sliders

No utensils needed — just bring your appetite.
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

This week's on our TODAY Food Loves Football series, YouTube chef Laura Vitale is stopping by to share a few of her favorite entertaining recipes for game-day. She shows us how to make cheesy pull-apart bread with pepperoni and gooey cheeseburger sliders.

Cheeseburger Sliders
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Sliders

Laura Vitale

On days when I can't light my outdoor griddle to make sliders, these are what I make. They are so much better than regular burgers.

Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread

Laura Vitale

This is hands-down my most requested party game day recipe I'm always asked to bring. It's like a giant cheesy garlic bread, and it's truly out of this world.

