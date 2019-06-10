You don't need a long list of ingredients — or a long time in the kitchen — to make something extra-special for dessert during the warmer months.

Sure, grabbing a pint of ice cream from the freezer is easy enough (and we certainly recommend it!) but if you're feeling like a homemade cobbler, don't be put off by the idea of making something from scratch.

Here are five, easy-to-make desserts that won't break the bank and come together in a snap.

Sandra Bullock's sister, pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado, shares her recipe for a simple pavlova. This light and airy dessert — encased by a crunchy, golden shell — is the perfect summer treat. With only a few ingredients and steps, it won't keep you from enjoying the warm weather for too long. Plus, it's gluten-free! If only it was calorie-free, too. Sigh.

Nothing says summer quite like a juicy peach. Thankfully, this easy dessert is a winner any time of year because it can be made with fresh, frozen or canned fruit. Bird Bakery's Elizabeth Chambers' peach cobbler is the perfect foil for a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a scoop of classic vanilla ice cream.

What could make the classic campfire combo of marshmallow and chocolate even better? Bacon! Switching a traditional graham cracker with crispy bacon gives this dessert the feel of a melty sandwich but the taste is so much for complex.

No need to color inside the lines with this recipe. Bring out the best of your blueberries by piling them into a super easy, free-form pie shell. This crust works well with a variety of other fruits, too.

The combination of a creamy frozen banana and chocolate is pretty epic on its own, but once you top it off with crushed candy, you've got a real winner on your hands. Best part? It's super easy to make and it's healthier than a giant banana split.