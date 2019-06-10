Get the latest from TODAY

By Vidya Rao

You don't need a long list of ingredients — or a long time in the kitchen — to make something extra-special for dessert during the warmer months.

Sure, grabbing a pint of ice cream from the freezer is easy enough (and we certainly recommend it!) but if you're feeling like a homemade cobbler, don't be put off by the idea of making something from scratch.

Here are five, easy-to-make desserts that won't break the bank and come together in a snap.

Pavlova
Gesine Bullock-Prado
Sandra Bullock's sister, pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado, shares her recipe for a simple pavlova. This light and airy dessert — encased by a crunchy, golden shell — is the perfect summer treat. With only a few ingredients and steps, it won't keep you from enjoying the warm weather for too long. Plus, it's gluten-free! If only it was calorie-free, too. Sigh.

5-Ingredient Fruit Cobbler
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Nothing says summer quite like a juicy peach. Thankfully, this easy dessert is a winner any time of year because it can be made with fresh, frozen or canned fruit. Bird Bakery's Elizabeth Chambers' peach cobbler is the perfect foil for a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a scoop of classic vanilla ice cream.

Bacon S'mores
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
What could make the classic campfire combo of marshmallow and chocolate even better? Bacon! Switching a traditional graham cracker with crispy bacon gives this dessert the feel of a melty sandwich but the taste is so much for complex.

Freeform Wild Blueberry Pie
Gesine Bullock-Prado
No need to color inside the lines with this recipe. Bring out the best of your blueberries by piling them into a super easy, free-form pie shell. This crust works well with a variety of other fruits, too.

Siri Daly's Candy Banana Pops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The combination of a creamy frozen banana and chocolate is pretty epic on its own, but once you top it off with crushed candy, you've got a real winner on your hands. Best part? It's super easy to make and it's healthier than a giant banana split.

