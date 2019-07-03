Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Anna Helm Baxter and Parents Magazine

I love hosting a party for Independence Day, but I'm not a fan of sweating over a hot grill. I like to invite my guests over for snacks and sweet treats before the fireworks begin. The key is keeping the recipes simple but fun and — of course — patriotic! Whether it's a DIY watermelon pizza bar or ice cream sandwich cake, your guests are sure to be impressed by these tried and tested ideas, recently featured in Parents magazine!

Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'
Anna Helm Baxter / Anna Helm Baxter
Get The Recipe

Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'

Anna Helm Baxter

Equal parts refreshing and indulgent! Watermelon pizzas are made using thick slices of baby watermelon and are such an easy way to serve dessert. I love to set up a mix and match toppings bar so guests can make their own.

Independence Ice Cream Cake
Anna Helm Baxter / Anna Helm Baxter
Get The Recipe

Independence Ice Cream Cake

Anna Helm Baxter

I'm a big fan of shortcut desserts, which is why this showstopper is one of my favorites! Make it look even more impressive by piping the whipped cream on top using a large star-shaped piping tip.

S'mores Mess
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

S'mores Mess

Anna Helm Baxter

Try this fun twist on a old-time classic. I like to use half cream and half Greek yogurt to make it healthy-ish and to cut through the sweetness. Don't worry — it's not as messy as a traditional s'mores!

All-American Crispy Cake
Anna Helm Baxter / Anna Helm Baxter
Get The Recipe

All-American Crispy Cake

Anna Helm Baxter

Bigger is always better! This giant crispy cereal treat is an eye-catching delight and sweet way to finish off Fourth of July festivities. It also doubles as décor and adds a festive touch to your holiday table.

Arnold Palmer Slushy

My twist on the old Arnold Palmer is to add orange juice and turn it into a slushy. Use a star shaped ice cube tray to freeze iced tea to add a splash of patriotic fun to this simple boozy lemonade cocktail.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Ingredients

  • Iced tea
  • Lemonade
  • Orange juice
  • Bourbon (optional)

Method

Freeze equal amounts of ice tea, lemonade and orange juice ice in ice cube trays then crush in a blender to serve. Turn this delicious drink into an alcoholic version with a splash of bourbon.

If you like those festive July 4th recipes, you should also try these:

Bacon S'mores
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bacon S'mores

Dan Whalen
Grilled Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches with Huckleberry Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches with Huckleberry Sauce

Mark Anderson
Anna Helm Baxter
Parents Magazine