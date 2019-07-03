The Fourth of July is nearly here, but is your party menu all planned out? Whether you're serving tender ribs or smoky pulled pork, a great cookout wouldn't be complete without some savory sides.

Whether you're hosting an outdoor party or simply headed to one, these delicious dishes are sure to fit the bill to make the menu more complete.

Need some inspiration? These are some TODAY Food's favorite cookout staples, from a five-minute coleslaw to hearty baked beans.

A straightforward coleslaw is a must at any barbecue and it's great to make for a party since it doesn't require any cooking. And what makes this versatile side better? It has just five ingredients and takes only five minutes to make!

The name in this savory side says it all. These hearty baked beans are chock-full of bacon, sweet and spicy seasonings, onions and even cola. They'll bring a little Southern flavor to any kind of cookout and will have everyone asking for seconds.

This gourmet mac-and-cheese looks impressive in any dish, complete with flecks of salty prosciutto throughout and a rich flavor from Gouda and gruyere cheeses. It's wonderfully simple to put together and will surely get the stamp of approval from cheese lovers of all ages.

Peppery arugula is a perfect foil to creamy feta cheese and sweet, juicy watermelon in this dish. Don't be surprised if this becomes your new go-to summer salad!

No matter which side of the mayo divide guests fall on, they are going to go in for seconds of this potato salad. Instead of mayonnaise, a mixture of heart-healthy tahini, apple cider vinegar and a splash of starchy potato-cooking water help bind this tangy dressing to each bite. Deceptively creamy, this filling and refreshing take on the classic picnic dish will be piled high on everyone's plates.

Pandan, also known as screw pine (or the vanilla of Southeast Asia), brings out a wonderfully smoky sweetness from the summer corn. It can be found in the Asian food sections of many grocery stores or in many Asian specialty stores.

This is a great dish to serve for outdoor get-togethers, and what better time to make it than the unofficial start of summer. It's filled with crisp veggies and fresh herbs, it's easy to prepare and it can be made ahead. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

From pies to fries, the sweet potato is a staple ingredient in any southern kitchen. This recipe is great for a barbecue because it doesn't require a deep fryer but it definitely delivers on that whole sweet-and-salty combo thing.

This recipe uses everything in the fridge, hence its clever name. If you have red onion, some small pieces of squash or zucchini, berries, peaches, apples or even one random tomato, just throw it in there. It tastes great the next day, so feel free to make it ahead and serve it cold or at room temperature.

A sweet, zesty side dish, this spin on coleslaw looks vibrant plated on top of sandwiches or as a standalone salad. In addition to being pretty, it's packed with powerful antioxidants that will get everyone pumped about healthy summertime snacks.