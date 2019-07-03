Get the latest from TODAY

 / Updated  / Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

The Fourth of July is nearly here, but is your party menu all planned out? Whether you're serving tender ribs or smoky pulled pork, a great cookout wouldn't be complete without some savory sides.

Whether you're hosting an outdoor party or simply headed to one, these delicious dishes are sure to fit the bill to make the menu more complete.

Need some inspiration? These are some TODAY Food's favorite cookout staples, from a five-minute coleslaw to hearty baked beans.

5-Ingredient Cole Slaw
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

5-Ingredient Cole Slaw

Elizabeth Heiskell

A straightforward coleslaw is a must at any barbecue and it's great to make for a party since it doesn't require any cooking. And what makes this versatile side better? It has just five ingredients and takes only five minutes to make!

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans

Elizabeth Heiskell

The name in this savory side says it all. These hearty baked beans are chock-full of bacon, sweet and spicy seasonings, onions and even cola. They'll bring a little Southern flavor to any kind of cookout and will have everyone asking for seconds.

Fancy Pants Mac-n-Cheese
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Fancy Pants Mac-n-Cheese

Elizabeth Heiskell

This gourmet mac-and-cheese looks impressive in any dish, complete with flecks of salty prosciutto throughout and a rich flavor from Gouda and gruyere cheeses. It's wonderfully simple to put together and will surely get the stamp of approval from cheese lovers of all ages.

5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad

Kevin Curry

Peppery arugula is a perfect foil to creamy feta cheese and sweet, juicy watermelon in this dish. Don't be surprised if this becomes your new go-to summer salad!

No-Mayo Potato Salad
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

No-Mayo Potato Salad

Casey Barber

No matter which side of the mayo divide guests fall on, they are going to go in for seconds of this potato salad. Instead of mayonnaise, a mixture of heart-healthy tahini, apple cider vinegar and a splash of starchy potato-cooking water help bind this tangy dressing to each bite. Deceptively creamy, this filling and refreshing take on the classic picnic dish will be piled high on everyone's plates.

Sunda Southeast Asian Street Corn
Rockit Ranch
Get The Recipe

Sunda Southeast Asian Street Corn

Billy Dec

Pandan, also known as screw pine (or the vanilla of Southeast Asia), brings out a wonderfully smoky sweetness from the summer corn. It can be found in the Asian food sections of many grocery stores or in many Asian specialty stores.

Israeli Couscous with Summer Vegetables
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Israeli Couscous with Summer Vegetables

Alon Shaya

This is a great dish to serve for outdoor get-togethers, and what better time to make it than the unofficial start of summer. It's filled with crisp veggies and fresh herbs, it's easy to prepare and it can be made ahead. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

No-Fry Rosemary Sweet Potato Wedges
Lazarus Lynch // Son of a Southern Chef, LLC.
Get The Recipe

No-Fry Rosemary Sweet Potato Wedges

Lazarus Lynch

From pies to fries, the sweet potato is a staple ingredient in any southern kitchen. This recipe is great for a barbecue because it doesn't require a deep fryer but it definitely delivers on that whole sweet-and-salty combo thing.

Icebox Pasta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Icebox Pasta Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe uses everything in the fridge, hence its clever name. If you have red onion, some small pieces of squash or zucchini, berries, peaches, apples or even one random tomato, just throw it in there. It tastes great the next day, so feel free to make it ahead and serve it cold or at room temperature.

Joy Bauer's Purple Super-Slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Purple Super-Slaw

Joy Bauer

A sweet, zesty side dish, this spin on coleslaw looks vibrant plated on top of sandwiches or as a standalone salad. In addition to being pretty, it's packed with powerful antioxidants that will get everyone pumped about healthy summertime snacks.

