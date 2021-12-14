The time crunch of busy weeknights can make preparing dinner a challenge — especially with all of the extra activity around the holidays! On this week's "TODAY Food All Stars," Jocelyn Delk Adams, Alejandra Ramos and Jake Cohen are hustling and bustling in the TODAY All Day kitchen to whip up a few of their favorite 30-minute meal recipes.

First, Alejandra makes spicy steak tacos with a zesty sauce and quick-pickled red onion. Next, Jake makes a hearty one-pot pasta with cherry tomato ragu. Finally, Jocelyn coats fish filets in crushed cereal and panko breadcrumbs for an extra crunchy, family-friendly dish.

"TODAY Food All Stars" airs on TODAY All Day Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET.

Alejandra Ramos makes fast and flavorful skirt steak tacos

Canned chipotles in adobo sauce add smoke and spice to these quick steak tacos. Using thin and flavorful skirt steak cuts the cook time to just minutes. Note that while this marinade adds a lot of flavor quickly, it's even better if you can let it sit overnight. Amp up the taste and save time on your busiest days by prepping a day in advance. The quick pickled onions add a bright and tangy finishing touch.

Jake Cohen stirs up a satisfying rigatoni with meaty ragu

This recipe is perfect for nights when you want to avoid spending too much time in front of the stove. A quick and hearty pasta dish that uses sweet cherry tomatoes to add a burst of fresh flavor to the savory ragu is a winner every time!

Jocelyn Delk Adams gives fish sticks an amazingly crispy coating

The kids and adults in your family love fish sticks, then this recipe will surely get rave reviews in your household. I love using cod, but this works with a variety of white fish. These fish sticks are crunchy and flavorful on the outside, with tender fish right inside for an absolutely irresistible weeknight combo.