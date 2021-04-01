45 Easter recipes for appetizers, ham, lamb, desserts and more

Easter is on its way! And for anyone who hasn't planned their Easter menu yet, we've got you covered.

From fun and creative ideas to springtime staples like roast ham, deviled eggs and peak-season asparagus, there's something here to wow everyone at your table. So once you've dyed the eggs and are ready to fill your home with the scent of freshly squeezed citrus, cheesy quiche and earthy lamb slow-roasting in the oven, here are 45 delicious recipes for appetizers, mains, sides, breads, desserts and more.

Easter Appetizers

This dressed-up deviled egg recipe — which calls for bacon and smoky paprika — will definitely be a hit for holidays, picnics and brunches.

This easy recipe rolls all the best flavors — fresh herbs, eggs and asparagus — into one satisfying bite.

Ready in 25 minutes, this is an easy and affordable snack or finger food when zucchini are in season.

Crispy potato chips add extra crunch to these delectable, bite-sized hors d'oeuvres.

You're only four ingredients away from perhaps the easiest crowd-pleasing Easter app ever.

These 15-minute toasts are the perfect predecessors to Easter brunch. The cream cheese spread gets a savory upgrade with tangy capers and scallion, which serves as the perfect accompaniment to thin-sliced, tender lox.

Easter Brunch

This double-crusted savory pie is loaded with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, mozzarella and ricotta.

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

Par-bake them the night before, then pop them in the oven 15 minutes before serving them on Easter Sunday for a flavorful mix of spinach-artichoke and fluffy egg.

A store-bought bag of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick to turn this classic quiche into a new sensation at the table.

Brighten up Easter brunch with these not-too-sweet, slightly citrusy pancakes. The ricotta topping makes them particularly unique and refreshingly creamy.

An orange zest, vanilla and cardamom glaze add incredible fragrant flavor to this sweet celebratory bread. The sprinkles on top also add color and make it feel extra festive.

Sharp cheeses swirl through this delicate, milky tart topped with sprigs of asparagus at peak season and fresh dill fronds.

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious breakfast or dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs and sugar.

Nothing quite takes the cake (or, rather, quiche) like a combo hearty broccoli florets, satisfying cheddar cheese and flaky crust.

Easter Main Dishes

It’s hard to believe that six ingredients could combine to make such a knockout roast. The marmalade is citrusy, sweet and a little bitter, the Sriracha is tangy and peppery, the ginger is sharp and spicy, and the lemon juice balances out the sweetness of brown sugar with just the right amount of sour.

This flavorful risotto practically screams springtime. The seasonal fava beans, savory pancetta and freshly grated cheese make this the perfect entrée for any spring celebration.

This recipe makes it easy to cook lamb for a crowd. You get your meat and potatoes and vegetables cooked all in one pan, which means less cleanup, too.

Make a tasty and super easy pesto pasta for all your spring celebrations. For a slightly thicker sauce, you can puree a small amount of peas with the pesto.

Awaken your taste buds with this spin on traditional roast ham. The glaze is sweet, slightly tangy and filled with warm spices like anise and cinnamon.

"Personally, I love anchovies. I know a lot of people are turned off by them, but they add great umami flavor. Don't worry, you won't taste anything fishy in this dish," Al Roker says of his slow-cooked braised lamb.

If you're feeding a big fam for the holiday, serve up this roasted ham with a uniquely spiced glaze. It's sure to be a hit and will leave you with plenty of leftovers.

This pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

Here, ham gets five different five-ingredient or less glazes to suit whichever flavor profile you're craving for the holiday.

Easter Sides

There's truly nothing more comforting than thinly sliced potatoes baked between layers of crisp breadcrumbs and sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano.

A lighter salad is a must-have at a big feast, with bitter arugula, sweet spring carrots and plump, sweet tomatoes. The protein-rich grain in the dish makes it a great for vegetarian or vegan diners.

Blood oranges, red onions and Valencia oranges unite in this dish to become a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

These smaller, slender potatoes cook quickly and pair perfectly with Easter ham, lamb and more.

The bold spice of the chiles, toasty nuttiness of the sesame seeds and bright crunch of the celery are all so satisfying in this fresh, lively salad.

Get in the mood for a nourishing feast with these flaky buttermilk biscuits. They're perfect served with salad or as an appetizer or side.

This recipe screams that spring is here! It is fresh and colorful, making it just as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

Whip up some of Al's favorite cornbread to eat with those slow-roasted meats, sides and salads.

Easter Desserts

What's up, doc? Just this incredibly cute bunny cake! This impressive and adorable dessert is sure to wow kids and grown-ups alike.

Is there a person in this world that does not love banana bread or cinnamon rolls? Combining the best parts of both into one indulgent breakfast will make you a hero to whomever you serve these.

Whether you like your carrot cake plain or with all the mix-ins, this recipe is for you. Serve this sweetly spiced dessert with walnuts, raisins, coconut, and pineapple — or keep it simple with only shredded carrots in the batter. Either way, it's a guaranteed treat, especially when each slice gets a luxurious layer of cream cheese frosting.

One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you'll be hooked. It's the Almond Joy, all grown up.

If lamb cake isn't already an Easter tradition in your household, once you see the look on the kids' faces when this cute creation is revealed, it's sure to become one.

How does Jocelyn Delk Adams describe this cake? "Imagine a moist pound cake with a buttery cinnamon swirl dancing through the batter like a ballerina," she says. "Then, top that with the notorious cream cheese icing cinnamon rolls are known for." Sold.

"As long as I can remember, my mom has been baking rhubarb crisps," says Siri Day. "As a kid, I was afraid to even try a bite. Rhubarb sounded funny, like an old lady's name, and it looked like a vegetable! No thank you. Of course, in my wise old age, I now realize how delicious it is and appreciate anything my mom is willing to cook or bake for me."

A box of yellow cake mix is the secret behind this incredibly easy dessert.

One of the best things about spring is having beautiful colors bloom back to life. These cereal treats include all the pastels in one tasty snack. They are also so easy to make and make a great activity for little hands.

Cookie dough you bake in a little dish, and then eat with a spoon, dolloped with ice cream or crème fraîche is the ultimate decadence for any chocolate chip fan.

The "bomb" refers to how awesome this cheesecake is, not to the old-school French domed cake called a "bombe." It's super easy to make and it's great for getting creative.

No need to turn on the oven! Featuring fresh fruits, rich golden Oreo cookies and homemade coconut whipped cream, this no-bake icebox cake is the perfect dessert for spring (and summer!), and it's great for holidays or events because you can make it the day before.

Merge the glory of moist, piled-high cheesecake with the simplicity of hand-held cookies for this perfect Easter treat.