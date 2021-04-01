IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

45 Easter recipes for appetizers, ham, lamb, desserts and more

Find the best Easter recipes for deviled eggs, glazed ham, tarts and more.
From lemon-ricotta pancakes to an asparagus tart, we've got something for everyone at your Easter table.
From lemon-ricotta pancakes to an asparagus tart, we've got something for everyone at your Easter table.
/ Source: TODAY
By Alessandra Bulow and Erica Chayes Wida

Easter is on its way! And for anyone who hasn't planned their Easter menu yet, we've got you covered.

From fun and creative ideas to springtime staples like roast ham, deviled eggs and peak-season asparagus, there's something here to wow everyone at your table. So once you've dyed the eggs and are ready to fill your home with the scent of freshly squeezed citrus, cheesy quiche and earthy lamb slow-roasting in the oven, here are 45 delicious recipes for appetizers, mains, sides, breads, desserts and more.

Easter Appetizers

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs

Ryan Scott

This dressed-up deviled egg recipe — which calls for bacon and smoky paprika — will definitely be a hit for holidays, picnics and brunches.

Asparagus with Prosciutto and Brown Butter
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Asparagus with Prosciutto and Brown Butter

Enzo Febbraro

This easy recipe rolls all the best flavors — fresh herbs, eggs and asparagus — into one satisfying bite.

Fast Zucchini and Feta Crostini
Courtesy of Annabel Langbein
Get The Recipe

Fast Zucchini and Feta Crostini

Annabel Langbein

Ready in 25 minutes, this is an easy and affordable snack or finger food when zucchini are in season.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Daniel Krieger / The Laws of Cooking...and How to Break Them
Get The Recipe

Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Crispy potato chips add extra crunch to these delectable, bite-sized hors d'oeuvres.

Basic Deviled Eggs
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Basic Deviled Eggs

Casey Barber

You're only four ingredients away from perhaps the easiest crowd-pleasing Easter app ever.

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Toasts
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Toasts

Casey Barber

These 15-minute toasts are the perfect predecessors to Easter brunch. The cream cheese spread gets a savory upgrade with tangy capers and scallion, which serves as the perfect accompaniment to thin-sliced, tender lox.

Easter Brunch

Pizza Rustica
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pizza Rustica

Grace Parisi

This double-crusted savory pie is loaded with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, mozzarella and ricotta.

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast
Courtesy Alejanda Ramos
Get The Recipe

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast

Alejandra Ramos

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés

Casey Barber

Par-bake them the night before, then pop them in the oven 15 minutes before serving them on Easter Sunday for a flavorful mix of spinach-artichoke and fluffy egg.

Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust
Debbie Koenig
Get The Recipe

Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust

Debbie Koenig

A store-bought bag of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick to turn this classic quiche into a new sensation at the table.

Lemon Ricotta Pancake 'Blini' with Jam and Cream Cheese
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Lemon Ricotta Pancake 'Blini' with Jam and Cream Cheese

Casey Barber

Brighten up Easter brunch with these not-too-sweet, slightly citrusy pancakes. The ricotta topping makes them particularly unique and refreshingly creamy.

Traditional Easter Bread
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Traditional Easter Bread

Matt Abdoo

An orange zest, vanilla and cardamom glaze add incredible fragrant flavor to this sweet celebratory bread. The sprinkles on top also add color and make it feel extra festive.

Spring Asparagus Breakfast Tart
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Spring Asparagus Breakfast Tart

Casey Barber

Sharp cheeses swirl through this delicate, milky tart topped with sprigs of asparagus at peak season and fresh dill fronds.

Hot Cross Buns Pudding
Courtesy Vallery Lomas
Get The Recipe

Hot Cross Buns Pudding

Vallery Lomas

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious breakfast or dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs and sugar.

Broccoli Cheese Quiche
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Broccoli Cheese Quiche

Elizabeth Heiskell

Nothing quite takes the cake (or, rather, quiche) like a combo hearty broccoli florets, satisfying cheddar cheese and flaky crust.

Easter Main Dishes

Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade

Grace Parisi

It’s hard to believe that six ingredients could combine to make such a knockout roast. The marmalade is citrusy, sweet and a little bitter, the Sriracha is tangy and peppery, the ginger is sharp and spicy, and the lemon juice balances out the sweetness of brown sugar with just the right amount of sour.

Spring Risotto with Fava Beans, Pancetta and Pecorino Romano
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spring Risotto with Fava Beans, Pancetta and Pecorino Romano

Anthony Scotto

This flavorful risotto practically screams springtime. The seasonal fava beans, savory pancetta and freshly grated cheese make this the perfect entrée for any spring celebration.

1-Pan Easter Lamb Roast with Root Vegetables and Harissa
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

1-Pan Easter Lamb Roast with Root Vegetables and Harissa

Ryan Scott

This recipe makes it easy to cook lamb for a crowd. You get your meat and potatoes and vegetables cooked all in one pan, which means less cleanup, too.

Pasta Shells with Pesto and Peas
Cook Smarts
Get The Recipe

Pasta Shells with Pesto and Peas

Jess Dang

Make a tasty and super easy pesto pasta for all your spring celebrations. For a slightly thicker sauce, you can puree a small amount of peas with the pesto.

Spiced Pomegranate Glazed Ham
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Pomegranate Glazed Ham

Awaken your taste buds with this spin on traditional roast ham. The glaze is sweet, slightly tangy and filled with warm spices like anise and cinnamon.

Al Roker's Slow-Cooker Lamb Shank and Couscous
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Slow-Cooker Lamb Shank and Couscous

Al Roker

"Personally, I love anchovies. I know a lot of people are turned off by them, but they add great umami flavor. Don't worry, you won't taste anything fishy in this dish," Al Roker says of his slow-cooked braised lamb.

Cola Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze and Jezebel Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cola Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze and Jezebel Sauce

Elizabeth Heiskell

If you're feeding a big fam for the holiday, serve up this roasted ham with a uniquely spiced glaze. It's sure to be a hit and will leave you with plenty of leftovers.

Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara

Lidia Bastianich

This pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

Five 5-Ingredient-or-Less Ham Glazes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Five 5-Ingredient-or-Less Ham Glazes

Sunny Anderson

Here, ham gets five different five-ingredient or less glazes to suit whichever flavor profile you're craving for the holiday.

Easter Sides

Scalloped Potatoes
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Scalloped Potatoes

Geoffrey Zakarian

There's truly nothing more comforting than thinly sliced potatoes baked between layers of crisp breadcrumbs and sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Farro Salad with Roasted Carrots and Greens
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Farro Salad with Roasted Carrots and Greens

Al Roker

A lighter salad is a must-have at a big feast, with bitter arugula, sweet spring carrots and plump, sweet tomatoes. The protein-rich grain in the dish makes it a great for vegetarian or vegan diners.

Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Get The Recipe

Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions

Joanne Weir

Blood oranges, red onions and Valencia oranges unite in this dish to become a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Geoffrey Zakarian

These smaller, slender potatoes cook quickly and pair perfectly with Easter ham, lamb and more.

Celery Salad with Cilantro and Sesame
Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott / Nothing Fancy
Get The Recipe

Celery Salad with Cilantro and Sesame

Alison Roman

The bold spice of the chiles, toasty nuttiness of the sesame seeds and bright crunch of the celery are all so satisfying in this fresh, lively salad.

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
FeaturePics
Get The Recipe

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

Tiffani Faison

Get in the mood for a nourishing feast with these flaky buttermilk biscuits. They're perfect served with salad or as an appetizer or side.

Giada's Grilled Melon Salad and Asparagus
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Grilled Melon Salad and Asparagus

Giada De Laurentiis

This recipe screams that spring is here! It is fresh and colorful, making it just as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways
Williams Sonoma
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways

Al Roker

Whip up some of Al's favorite cornbread to eat with those slow-roasted meats, sides and salads.

Easter Desserts

Easter Bunny Cake
Susan Powers Photography
Get The Recipe

Easter Bunny Cake

Amanda Rettke

What's up, doc? Just this incredibly cute bunny cake! This impressive and adorable dessert is sure to wow kids and grown-ups alike.

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze

Siri Daly

Is there a person in this world that does not love banana bread or cinnamon rolls? Combining the best parts of both into one indulgent breakfast will make you a hero to whomever you serve these.

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Casey Barber

Whether you like your carrot cake plain or with all the mix-ins, this recipe is for you. Serve this sweetly spiced dessert with walnuts, raisins, coconut, and pineapple — or keep it simple with only shredded carrots in the batter. Either way, it's a guaranteed treat, especially when each slice gets a luxurious layer of cream cheese frosting.

Coconut Bliss Cake
SETON ROSSINI / Sweet Envy: Deceptively Easy Desserts, Designed to Steal the Show
Get The Recipe

Coconut Bliss Cake

Seton Rossini

One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you'll be hooked. It's the Almond Joy, all grown up.

Easter Lamb Cake
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easter Lamb Cake

Jeff Mauro

If lamb cake isn't already an Easter tradition in your household, once you see the look on the kids' faces when this cute creation is revealed, it's sure to become one.

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams

How does Jocelyn Delk Adams describe this cake? "Imagine a moist pound cake with a buttery cinnamon swirl dancing through the batter like a ballerina," she says. "Then, top that with the notorious cream cheese icing cinnamon rolls are known for." Sold.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Siri Daly

"As long as I can remember, my mom has been baking rhubarb crisps," says Siri Day. "As a kid, I was afraid to even try a bite. Rhubarb sounded funny, like an old lady's name, and it looked like a vegetable! No thank you. Of course, in my wise old age, I now realize how delicious it is and appreciate anything my mom is willing to cook or bake for me."

Cake Mix Coffee Cake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cake Mix Coffee Cake

A box of yellow cake mix is the secret behind this incredibly easy dessert.

Layered Peeps Cereal Treats
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Layered Peeps Cereal Treats

Checka Ciammaichelli

One of the best things about spring is having beautiful colors bloom back to life. These cereal treats include all the pastels in one tasty snack. They are also so easy to make and make a great activity for little hands.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pots
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pots

Nigella Lawson

Cookie dough you bake in a little dish, and then eat with a spoon, dolloped with ice cream or crème fraîche is the ultimate decadence for any chocolate chip fan.

Duff Goldman's Bomb Cheesecake
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Duff Goldman's Bomb Cheesecake

Duff Goldman

The "bomb" refers to how awesome this cheesecake is, not to the old-school French domed cake called a "bombe." It's super easy to make and it's great for getting creative.

No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake

Brandi Milloy

No need to turn on the oven! Featuring fresh fruits, rich golden Oreo cookies and homemade coconut whipped cream, this no-bake icebox cake is the perfect dessert for spring (and summer!), and it's great for holidays or events because you can make it the day before.

Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting

Alejandra Ramos

Merge the glory of moist, piled-high cheesecake with the simplicity of hand-held cookies for this perfect Easter treat.

