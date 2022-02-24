IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

36 bright and beautiful desserts to make on Easter Sunday

From effortless to elegant, these Easter desserts take the cake.

Easter and Passover dessert recipes from all-star chefs

April 19, 201905:21
By Erica Chayes Wida

Easter brunch with its veggie-packed frittatas, sweet breads and make-ahead casseroles, and Easter dinner with its glazed hams, bright pastas and verdant sides have all been served — and happily scarfed. Now, it's time to end the holiday on the sweetest note possible — with dessert.

So, here is a roundup of our best Easter desserts. They're showstoppers. They’re easy, fun, elegant, adult- and kid-friendly. They're destined for great things, like food photo opportunities and several return visits to the buffet table from everyone attending Easter Sunday. These luscious cakes and playful confections come from some of the most talented chefs and bakers in the game, and you can bet they scream "springtime."

If you're looking for fun baking activities to get the kids involved, this roundup of Easter favorites has you covered. If you’re after simple recipes that can be eaten while people casually hang outside during the Easter egg hunt or want something more formal for an lavish sit-down dinner, there’s several fabulous recipes from which to choose. If you're on a mission to impress the in-laws with an elaborately decorated cake, these recipes’ clear instructions will make it easy to say, "No, I didn't order dessert this year, actually — I made it from scratch."

From cute cookies to buttery bars, spring pies to decadent puddings, and fruit-forward tortes to moist cakes, this comprehensive list of the best Easter desserts will wow everyone … yes, even the Easter bunny.

Easter cakes (and cupcakes)

Orange Blossom Strawberry Spongecake
Orange Blossom Strawberry Spongecake

Clodagh McKenna

Sweet layers of strawberry jam and soft whipped cream in between layers of zesty orange blossom sponge cake layers are a refreshing flavor combination for those looking to make a more unique kind of cake. Top it with citrus to amp up the tangy element or with juicy berries for a strawberry shortcake vibe.

Easter Bunny Cake
Susan Powers Photography
Easter Bunny Cake

Amanda Rettke

What's up, doc? Just this incredibly cute bunny cake! This impressive and adorable dessert is sure to wow kids and grown-ups alike. It may seem intimidating, but the recipe offers straightforward directions to help any home baker master the cake's decorative interior.

Coconut Bliss Cake
SETON ROSSINI / Sweet Envy: Deceptively Easy Desserts, Designed to Steal the Show
Coconut Bliss Cake

Seton Rossini

This recipe is a deconstruction of the Almond Joy, reassembled in the best possible way. One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you’ll be hooked. It’s the fabulous little candy all grown up.

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Casey Barber
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Casey Barber

Carrot cake is an Easter staple. Serve this gently spiced dessert with walnuts, raisins, coconut and pineapple — or keep it simple with only shredded carrots in the batter. Either way, it's a guaranteed treat, especially when each slice gets a generous layer of cream cheese frosting.

Sandra Lee's Easy Easter Cakes 2 Ways
Sandra Lee's Easy Easter Cakes 2 Ways

Sandra Lee

Making a show-stopping dessert for Easter doesn't have to be hard. With just a few store-bought goodies like jelly beans, chocolate bunnies and marshmallows, Sandra Lee transforms pre-made cakes into adorable desserts. These recipes are also perfect for getting the kids involved.

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams

"This cake is a tribute to good ol'-fashioned gooey rolls: soft and full like fluffy pillows, piping hot out of the oven, entwined with ribbons of spiced cinnamon sugar, sticky with dripping cream cheese icing," says Jocelyn Delk Adams. "If ever one could capture the magic and decadence of cinnamon rolls in a cake, without the intimidating yeast, I think I have."

Cake Mix Coffee Cake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Cake Mix Coffee Cake

Hosting Easter takes a lot of planning and hard work in the kitchen and around the house. Once you've tackled the menu for Easter brunch or dinner, why not make dessert the simple part? A box of yellow cake mix is the secret behind this incredibly easy coffee cake that will be a win whichever meal it comes after.

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake
Samantha Seneviratne
Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

Samantha Seneviratne

Pre-made cookies and store-bought ice cream make a lovely and refreshing dessert. Assemble it ahead of time and let it chill in the freezer until you're ready to dig in. The pretty pink colors will also look great with other goodies guests may bring.

Peek-A-Bunny Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Peek-A-Bunny Cupcakes

Alejandra Ramos

All you need is coconut, food coloring and marshmallow bunnies to turn a batch of basic chocolate cupcakes into these adorable Easter treats.

No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake

Brandi Milloy

With the oven likely filled with ham, roast asparagus and everything else, whip this no-bake cake up in only 20 minutes. Featuring fresh fruits, rich golden cookies and homemade coconut whipped cream, this make-ahead icebox cake is the perfect dessert for spring.

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

Laurel Gallucci

This moist, wonderfully spiced carrot cake makes it easy for everyone to enjoy a rich dessert, whether they eat vegan or gluten-free. Decorated with gorgeous floral frosting, it will become a go-to confection for all the carrot cake lovers out there.

Easter Lamb Cake
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Easter Lamb Cake

Jeff Mauro

If lamb cake isn't already an Easter tradition in your household, once you see the look on the kids' faces when this darling creation is revealed, it's sure to become one.

Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake

John Whaite

The trick to an utterly delicious macaroon base is to combine the coconut with melted marshmallows before baking. Since marshmallows are a great setting agent, you can use them for the filling, too, so there is no need to bake it again. The zesty lime curd adds just the right amount of tanginess to create a perfectly balanced dessert.

Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes
Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes

Checka Ciammaichelli

Everyone loves the Easter bunny. How about a bunch of little Easter bunnies you can eat? Yes, please! This recipe cuts corners with store-bought cupcakes so the decorating part is all that's left. It's a kid-friendly project that results in dessert that can be eaten while hunting for Easter eggs.

Chocolate-Coconut Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chocolate-Coconut Cake

Elizabeth Karmel

Like a cloud floating through the sky on a beautiful spring day, this chocolate-coconut cake is like a fluffy dream. On the inside are two dense layers of chocolate cake, surrounded by a white marshmallow frosting and shredded coconut.

Lemon Velvet Cake
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Lemon Velvet Cake

April Anderson

A dense, lemony confection, this cake reminds us of spring and the end of winter. It's easy to throw together and make fancy with swirls of icing and twirly lemon rinds.

Lemon Flower Cake
Courtney Rich
Lemon Flower Cake

Courtney Rich

This cake captures all the vibrant colors and fresh flavors of spring in every sweet bite. The festive flowers and lemon-scented cake and frosting make it bright, citrusy and delicious.

One-Bowl Carrot Cake
Vallery Lomas
One-Bowl Carrot Cake

Vallery Lomas

This one bowl, one-layer carrot cake is the perfect "mix-and-bake" dessert for novices and skilled bakers alike. It's packed full of flavor from cozy spices like cinnamon and vanilla, and it's also got texture from toasty nuts.

Easter cookies, pastries, pies and other confections

Martha's Easter Chick Cookies
TED CAVANAUGH
Martha's Easter Chick Cookies

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart combines baking and crafts with these cute cookies. Have little ones help decorate the treats with sanding sugar, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips and candy. Then share them with your peeps (get it?) after Easter dinner.

Traditional Easter Bread
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Traditional Easter Bread

Matt Abdoo

An orange zest, vanilla and cardamom glaze add incredible fragrant flavor to this sweet, celebratory bread that is a tradition on many tables at Easter time. The sprinkles on top also add color and make it feel extra festive.

Purple Plum Torte
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Purple Plum Torte

Amanda Hesser

The torte happily lives up to its billing as one of The New York Times archives' most requested recipes. It's crusty and light, with deep wells of slackened, sugar-glazed plums. It may very well be a nearly perfect recipe. There are only eight ingredients, all of which, except for the plums, you probably already have in your kitchen.

Duff Goldman's Brown-Butter Blondies
Harald Walker / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Duff Goldman's Brown-Butter Blondies

Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman swears by this versatile recipe and it's the one he uses for the blondies at all of his bakeries. They're buttery, sweet and made from just seven easy-to-find ingredients.

Chocolate-Pretzel Bird Nests
Chocolate-Pretzel Bird Nests

Checka Ciammaichelli

These nests are so simple to make and make a fun project for both kids and adults. The classic combo of peanut butter and chocolate can't be beat, while the salt from the pretzels amplifies both. These nests can also be used as decoration for any spring celebration.

Raspberry Meringues
Raspberry Meringues

Joanne Chang

Meringue clouds are light as air and adding raspberry takes them to another level, both aesthetically and flavor-wise. The berries help balance the meringue, which is basically like crispy sugar, from being too sweet, too.

Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting

Alejandra Ramos

These soft cookie sandwiches are packed with all the same flavors as a slice of cream cheese-frosted carrot cake in an easy handheld package that's perfect for entertaining on Easter Sunday.

Flowerpot Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Flowerpot Brownies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams loves serving flowerpot brownies for Easter because they are a sweet and festive way to end the meal. They also double as décor on the holiday table — cutting your to-do list in half!

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés
Samantha Seneviratne
Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

Samantha Seneviratne

These uniquely flavored, elegant cookies are astonishingly simple to make and taste truly special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. We love a recipe that can be prepped ahead.

Layered Peeps Cereal Treats
TODAY
Layered Peeps Cereal Treats

Checka Ciammaichelli

One of the best things about spring is having nature's pastel colors bloom back to life. These cereal treats include several of them in one tasty dessert. They are so easy to make and welcome little hands.

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie
Mike Smith / TODAY
Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie

Melissa Clark

Key lime pies are an iconic American dessert. But they're not always so easy to make. They've got to be decadent but light, cool and creamy … and this one has it all!

Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This pudding is incredibly easy and perfect for any event, from an Easter brunch to summertime entertaining. It looks stunning when presented in a footed-glass trifle dish, so everyone can see the lovely layers. The best part? It can be made ahead and refrigerated — and it may be even more delicious the next day.

Ricotta Tart with Orange Blossom and Wheat Berries
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ricotta Tart with Orange Blossom and Wheat Berries

Elaina Scotto

This traditional Neapolitan-style Easter dessert is the perfect marriage between cheesecake and rice pudding. It's a wonderful choice for those who want to balance out the other saccharine offerings on the table.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Siri Daly

It just wouldn't be spring baking season without strawberries and rhubarb. Siri Daly combines the two classic and complementary ingredients to make this easy, seasonal dessert. She tops the sweet and tart fruits with toasty oats and warm cinnamon to add a perfectly crisp topping.

Classic Key Lime Pie
Courtesy Jocelyn Delk Adams
Classic Key Lime Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

For those who love a bit of tartness in their sweets, Key lime pie is a timeless favorite. Jocelyn Delk Adams shares how to make it with a homemade graham cracker crust and raspberry jam, which brings the confection from fine to fabulous.

Lidia Bastianich's Cherry Bread Pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Lidia Bastianich's Cherry Bread Pudding

Lidia Bastianich

Bread pudding is one of our favorite desserts to make because it's not overly sweet, and once you have the basic recipe, you can change the fruits and flavorings based on whatever you have on hand.

Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart
Mike Smith / TODAY
Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart

Melissa Clark

During spring and summer, you can bet on an abundance of fresh fruit. Instead of letting extra stone fruits and berries go to waste, put them to use in this delicious tart. The flavors will blend together seamlessly and guests will definitely be impressed.

Easter Sweet Bread
Laura Vitale
Easter Sweet Bread

Laura Vitale

It wouldn't be Easter without sweet bread to dip into coffee first thing Easter morning and stirred into chamomile last thing on Easter night.

Erica Chayes Wida

