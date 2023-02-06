IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 Easter cupcake recipes for a sweet springtime celebration

From lemon-filled bites to beautiful bunny creations, these cupcakes guarantee a sweet ending.
Carrot cake muffins with cream cheese, topped with marzipan carrots on a plate. Delicious homemade dessert.
yumehana / Getty Images
By Chelsea Brasted

If you’re looking to bake something that’s both shareable and impressively cute, Easter cupcakes are perfect for the springtime holiday. Plus, with the number of munchable motifs the holiday provides — from Easter eggs to Easter baskets and bunnies — pleasing a hungry crowd is practically a guarantee.

That’s because whether you’re planning a casual Easter dinner at home with family or bringing something along to a church potluck, cupcakes offer the ease of a grab-and-go option combined with the simplicity of prepping ahead of meal time.

And, of course, cupcakes are just really darn fun to decorate and devour. Ready to bake? We’re sharing Easter cupcake ideas that feature seasonal flavors like carrot cake and Meyer lemon, plus basics that can be enjoyed by most everyone such as vegan chocolate and — for the adults at the party — an Irish Coffee option.

If you’re ready to bust out the piping bag or are just looking for a quick route to easy Easter desserts, these recipes are sure to impress.

Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes

Checka Ciammaichelli

Are your kids beginning to help out in the kitchen? This recipe is perfect if the whole family wants to get involved, thanks to the fact that it calls for store-bought cupcakes. Simply gather a few ingredients for decorating (think: marshmallows, sanding sugar and jelly beans) and you’re set for an informal DIY cupcake party.

Parsnip Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Lauren Salkeld

Get The Recipe

Parsnip Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Lauren Salkeld

In this twist on classic carrot cake, an entire pound of parsnips are shredded for the cake batter. These cupcakes are rounded out by a supporting cast of ground allspice, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to warm up the flavor and sweetened with a dollop of cream cheese frosting.

Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Courtesy of BIRD Bakery

Get The Recipe

Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers

Is it even Easter without carrot cake? This award-winning recipe from the popular Texas-based BIRD Bakery delivers a fresh update, thanks to a combination of carrots, pineapple, raisins and shredded coconut. Together, they make for a perfectly moist cake batter that only gets better once baked and topped with a citrus-infused cream cheese frosting.

Light and Fluffy Coconut Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Light and Fluffy Coconut Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

If you’re looking to really get a jump on your Easter baking, this recipe, which is another from BIRD Bakery’s Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, can be made up to two months in advance (so long as you wait to slather on the frosting). Coconut lovers will adore the double dose of sweetness — coconut cream moistens the batter and buttercream while a duo of sweetened coconut flakes and toasted coconut are a lovely finishing touch on top.

Martha Stewart's Meyer Lemon Cupcakes
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Meyer Lemon Cupcakes

Martha Stewart

Baking for a big crowd? Then it’s time to call on this recipe from Martha Stewart, which asks you to fill 42 lemony cupcakes with sweet and tangy citrus curd. Of course, you can always cut the recipe in half to feed a smaller group.

Perfect Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Buttercream
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Perfect Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Buttercream

Jocelyn Delk Adams

A fun twist on a basic but beloved treat, this recipe combines a decadent chocolate cupcake with a caramel buttercream frosting (plus, a drizzle of milk chocolatey goodness). Just remember to let the cupcakes cool before piping or swiping on your buttercream.

Carrot and Zucchini Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Carrot and Zucchini Cupcakes

Donal Skehan

Two seasonal ingredients are brought together in this undeniably delicious cupcake recipe. But the fun doesn’t end there: Each one is decorated with a not-too-sweet rosemary and orange crème fraîche topping.

Peek-A-Bunny Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Peek-A-Bunny Cupcakes

Alejandra Ramos

You don’t need to go all out to bake a one-of-a-kind Easter dessert. Combine box-made cupcakes with some marshmallow bunnies, homemade or store-bought frosting, shredded coconut and a little green food coloring, and you’ve got some cupcakes that are cute-as-a-bunny.

Upside-Down Caramel Banana Cupcakes with Vanilla Ice Cream
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Upside-Down Caramel Banana Cupcakes with Vanilla Ice Cream

Andrea Tiffany Aaron

You know what’s better than one dessert? Three! Ice cream, cupcakes and banana splits converge in this showstopper, which gets topped with banana slices and a caramel drizzle.

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ganache
Jordan Muto / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ganache

Vidya Rao

Avoiding dairy doesn’t mean you have to avoid the sweets table. This vegan cupcake recipe, which includes a coconut milk-based chocolate-peanut butter ganache, will have everyone reaching for a second. While vegan baked goods have a reputation for being dry and bland, recipe developer Vidya Rao turned to a brilliant combination of ingredients that offer plenty of moisture — coconut milk, maple syrup and canola oil.

Irish Coffee Cupcakes
Patty Lee / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Irish Coffee Cupcakes

Donal Skehan

If you’re hosting Easter brunch, these cupcakes are the perfect option for adults gathered ‘round the table. Top each of the coffee- and whiskey-laced cupcakes with a chocolate-covered espresso bean for an extra zip.

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
By Chloe

Get The Recipe

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

Chloe Coscarelli

These cupcakes might look familiar, but there's a secret: Each one is vegan-friendly. A cup of coffee not only adds moisture, but enhances the rich, chocolatey flavor. Grab a piping bag (or try fashioning one on your own) to seal the deal with the cute curlicue frosting.

Sneaky Cupcakes
Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Sneaky Cupcakes

Joy Bauer

If you’re looking for a way to sneak in some extra nutrients, try this recipe from Joy Bauer. She upgrades a box of cake mix by folding in puréed beans (white for vanilla mix and black for chocolate) for a protein boost and extra moisture. Trust us, you’ll want to try these before you turn your nose up.

Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate-Hazelnut Buttercream
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate-Hazelnut Buttercream

Anthony Contrino

Nutella fans will love this classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut, with an option to add coffee for an extra kick (and we highly recommend that you do so). More of a Reese’s person? Swap out the chocolate-hazelnut spread for peanut butter instead.

Chelsea Brasted

Chelsea Brasted is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in National Geographic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Bon Appetit. She has followed parades, interviewed celebrities, waded through floodwater, witnessed history and adopted a puppy on assignment. (His name is Oscar.) She is always looking for her next story.