14 Easter cupcake recipes for a sweet springtime celebration

If you’re looking to bake something that’s both shareable and impressively cute, Easter cupcakes are perfect for the springtime holiday. Plus, with the number of munchable motifs the holiday provides — from Easter eggs to Easter baskets and bunnies — pleasing a hungry crowd is practically a guarantee.

That’s because whether you’re planning a casual Easter dinner at home with family or bringing something along to a church potluck, cupcakes offer the ease of a grab-and-go option combined with the simplicity of prepping ahead of meal time.

And, of course, cupcakes are just really darn fun to decorate and devour. Ready to bake? We’re sharing Easter cupcake ideas that feature seasonal flavors like carrot cake and Meyer lemon, plus basics that can be enjoyed by most everyone such as vegan chocolate and — for the adults at the party — an Irish Coffee option.

If you’re ready to bust out the piping bag or are just looking for a quick route to easy Easter desserts, these recipes are sure to impress.

Are your kids beginning to help out in the kitchen? This recipe is perfect if the whole family wants to get involved, thanks to the fact that it calls for store-bought cupcakes. Simply gather a few ingredients for decorating (think: marshmallows, sanding sugar and jelly beans) and you’re set for an informal DIY cupcake party.

In this twist on classic carrot cake, an entire pound of parsnips are shredded for the cake batter. These cupcakes are rounded out by a supporting cast of ground allspice, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to warm up the flavor and sweetened with a dollop of cream cheese frosting.

Is it even Easter without carrot cake? This award-winning recipe from the popular Texas-based BIRD Bakery delivers a fresh update, thanks to a combination of carrots, pineapple, raisins and shredded coconut. Together, they make for a perfectly moist cake batter that only gets better once baked and topped with a citrus-infused cream cheese frosting.

If you’re looking to really get a jump on your Easter baking, this recipe, which is another from BIRD Bakery’s Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, can be made up to two months in advance (so long as you wait to slather on the frosting). Coconut lovers will adore the double dose of sweetness — coconut cream moistens the batter and buttercream while a duo of sweetened coconut flakes and toasted coconut are a lovely finishing touch on top.

Baking for a big crowd? Then it’s time to call on this recipe from Martha Stewart, which asks you to fill 42 lemony cupcakes with sweet and tangy citrus curd. Of course, you can always cut the recipe in half to feed a smaller group.

A fun twist on a basic but beloved treat, this recipe combines a decadent chocolate cupcake with a caramel buttercream frosting (plus, a drizzle of milk chocolatey goodness). Just remember to let the cupcakes cool before piping or swiping on your buttercream.

Two seasonal ingredients are brought together in this undeniably delicious cupcake recipe. But the fun doesn’t end there: Each one is decorated with a not-too-sweet rosemary and orange crème fraîche topping.

You don’t need to go all out to bake a one-of-a-kind Easter dessert. Combine box-made cupcakes with some marshmallow bunnies, homemade or store-bought frosting, shredded coconut and a little green food coloring, and you’ve got some cupcakes that are cute-as-a-bunny.

You know what’s better than one dessert? Three! Ice cream, cupcakes and banana splits converge in this showstopper, which gets topped with banana slices and a caramel drizzle.

Avoiding dairy doesn’t mean you have to avoid the sweets table. This vegan cupcake recipe, which includes a coconut milk-based chocolate-peanut butter ganache, will have everyone reaching for a second. While vegan baked goods have a reputation for being dry and bland, recipe developer Vidya Rao turned to a brilliant combination of ingredients that offer plenty of moisture — coconut milk, maple syrup and canola oil.

If you’re hosting Easter brunch, these cupcakes are the perfect option for adults gathered ‘round the table. Top each of the coffee- and whiskey-laced cupcakes with a chocolate-covered espresso bean for an extra zip.

These cupcakes might look familiar, but there's a secret: Each one is vegan-friendly. A cup of coffee not only adds moisture, but enhances the rich, chocolatey flavor. Grab a piping bag (or try fashioning one on your own) to seal the deal with the cute curlicue frosting.

If you’re looking for a way to sneak in some extra nutrients, try this recipe from Joy Bauer. She upgrades a box of cake mix by folding in puréed beans (white for vanilla mix and black for chocolate) for a protein boost and extra moisture. Trust us, you’ll want to try these before you turn your nose up.

Nutella fans will love this classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut, with an option to add coffee for an extra kick (and we highly recommend that you do so). More of a Reese’s person? Swap out the chocolate-hazelnut spread for peanut butter instead.