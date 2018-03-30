share tweet pin email

Home cooks, rejoice.

After you see how absolutely easy — and fun! — it is to make homemade matzo balls, trust us, you won't be buying the pre-made ones again.

Food and lifestyle expert Jamie Geller is here to guide us through four dishes to make your Passover delicious and memorable. It's a holiday steeped in tradition, where Jews celebrate their freedom from slavery in ancient Egypt, so food plays a central role to the evening.

"These recipes are my family's favorites, both holiday classics, and traditions with a twist," said Geller.

All are kid-friendly, too, which is a big bonus. Plus, the chocolate cake is made from just four ingredients — plus fresh berries for garnish, if you wish.

And while matzo balls are easy to make, there are some potential snafus.

"The biggest mistake you can make is to overwork the batter. You will see I call for just the briefest mixing of all the ingredients. The chill time and my secret seltzer ingredient will yield the fluffiest, most pillowy matzo balls you have ever tasted," promised Geller.

Enjoy!

This five-ingredient recipe results in perfectly light and fluffy matzo balls every time.

This recipe is perfect for the entire family because kids can easily make these matzo balls with very little mess.

Spinach, pastrami and brisket stuffed matzo balls make one exceptional dish. They can be served in soup or they can be baked and served up with special dipping sauces.

Seven is a meaningful number in Judaism, representing creation and good fortune, but it's also an especially delicious one when it involves wine-soaked matzo covered in chocolate.