Make 4 veggie-filled dishes in honor of Earth Day

Before you chuck those vegetable scraps — put them to work in these delicious recipes.

Delicious vegetable recipes for spring

April 19, 202105:10
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Our planet provides all its living creatures with an abundance of plant-based food sources. But that doesn't mean it's always easy to get in all your greens. So, in honor of Earth Day, Matt Abdoo is sharing a few of his favorite veggie-filled recipes: a broccoli and apple slaw with spicy ranch dressing, vegetable cauliflower fried rice, carrot soup with pesto and picked beets.

Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo

It's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the broccoli and kale that most people throw away. The gochujang-buttermilk ranch takes it to the next level.

Carrot and Ginger Soup with Carrot-Top Pesto
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo

This soup is super bright and flavorful. I always feel healthy eating it! The fresh ginger adds a touch of heat while the coconut cream keeps the dish cool and velvety.

Cauliflower Vegetable Fried Rice
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo

I love this recipe because it's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the cauliflower that often goes unused.

Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo

I love pickled vegetables! Pickling is such a great way to turn yesterday's side into tomorrow's delicious snack, salad or sandwich topper. Beets are especially great for pickling because they retain their vibrant color and the salty brine balances so well with their natural sweetness.

If you like those delicious vegetarian recipes, you should also try these:

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Yasmin Fahr
Sheet Pan Masala-Spiced Veggie Bowl
Samah Dada
Samah Dada
