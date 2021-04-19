Make 4 veggie-filled dishes in honor of Earth Day

Our planet provides all its living creatures with an abundance of plant-based food sources. But that doesn't mean it's always easy to get in all your greens. So, in honor of Earth Day, Matt Abdoo is sharing a few of his favorite veggie-filled recipes: a broccoli and apple slaw with spicy ranch dressing, vegetable cauliflower fried rice, carrot soup with pesto and picked beets.

It's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the broccoli and kale that most people throw away. The gochujang-buttermilk ranch takes it to the next level.

This soup is super bright and flavorful. I always feel healthy eating it! The fresh ginger adds a touch of heat while the coconut cream keeps the dish cool and velvety.

I love this recipe because it's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the cauliflower that often goes unused.

I love pickled vegetables! Pickling is such a great way to turn yesterday's side into tomorrow's delicious snack, salad or sandwich topper. Beets are especially great for pickling because they retain their vibrant color and the salty brine balances so well with their natural sweetness.

If you like those delicious vegetarian recipes, you should also try these: