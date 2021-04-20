Go green with these Earth Day food freebies, deals and discounts

In honor of the big day honoring the planet on which we live, certain national food brands, cafes and shops are dishing up the discounts for fellow Earth dwellers. Some are on a mission to manufacture sustainable products while others just want to give the gift of free food.

So as you spend your day learning how to compost or whipping up plant-based meals that cut back on your carbon footprint — these freebies and specials will help fuel you up.

BLK & Bold

This Black-owned coffee and tea brand is promoting its fully compostable steeped coffee on Earth Day with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. The sale kicks off Thursday and will continue through Sunday. Just head over to blkandbold.com and type in the code EARTH21 and checkout.

Stewart's Shops

Have a reusable coffee mug? Stewart's wants customers to bring in their favorite refillable bottle for free coffee, tea or hot chocolate all day on Earth Day. Stop by any shop nationwide to cash in on the deal and help save the planet by trashing fewer single-use cups.

Grimaldi's Pizza

Anyone who is a member or signs up for the Grimaldi’s Pizza Rewards program can earn double points come Earth Day for dine-in, carryout and delivery orders. Just order through Grimaldi’s website or mobile app on Thursday in celebration of the planet. Bonus: New members get a free pizza for their birthday, so don't forget to enter the special day.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

For who are trying to eat more plant-based meals for Earth Day (or just in general), this national sandwich chain is launching a limited-edition vegan sandwich called Earth Angel. The Earth Angel will be available for 10 bucks at Ike's locations for one week only beginning Thursday.

Grassroots Co-Op

This co-op is an online meat delivery company that butchers and sells the whole animal in order to waste less. From now through April 26, customers can head to the website and browse items on sale. The discount? Well, prices are aptly docked 22% (you know, because the planetary celebration is on April 22).