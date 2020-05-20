Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Dylan Dreyer shows us her 3 favorite ways to make oatmeal

Dylan Dreyer likes to start her days with apple-cinnamon oatmeal, blueberry-vanilla oatmeal and tasty banana and oat bites with chocolate chips.
/ Source: TODAY
By Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer, meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host, is sharing a few of the easy oatmeal recipes she's been making at home while in quarantine. She shows us how to make apple-cinnamon oatmeal, blueberry-vanilla "purple" oatmeal and oatmeal-banana balls with chocolate chips.

Dylan Dreyer's Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal
Dylan Dreyer's Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal

Dylan Dreyer

I like to make this easy breakfast ahead of time, then put in the fridge and serve through the week. After reheating a bowl in the microwave, I add a splash of almond milk to give it a little extra creaminess.

Dylan Dreyer's Blueberry-Vanilla Oatmeal
Dylan Dreyer's Blueberry-Vanilla Oatmeal

Dylan Dreyer

I love the pretty purple tint that the blueberries give this oatmeal. The combination of the fresh berries and fragrant vanilla make this easy breakfast feel special and taste delicious.

Dylan Dreyer's Oatmeal-Banana Balls with Chocolate Chips
Dylan Dreyer's Oatmeal-Banana Balls with Chocolate Chips

Dylan Dreyer

These three-ingredient treats are a huge hit in my house. They're so easy to make, taste great and are a healthy snack or dessert. Sometimes we even eat them for breakfast!

Dylan Dreyer