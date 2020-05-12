Dylan Dreyer can't stop making these banana bread muffins — get the recipe

On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones shared their favorite — and most frequently enjoyed — quarantine snacks. Homemade treats are a hit in all our homes nowadays, and Dylan and Sheinelle's homes are no exception. They're sharing their go-to banana bread and lentil soup recipes that they've been making at least once a week.

"My weather producer, Molly, from the NBC station I worked at in Boston, brought in the most amazing banana bread muffins one day," she said. "I just had to have the recipe! I love how they're so full of bananas. Chocolate chips weren't in the original recipe, but I love bananas and chocolate, so I added those in! When I'm trying to be healthier, I swap out half the oil for applesauce and lighten up on the sugar a little bit!"

Sheinelle Jones, on the other hand, has been going the savory route — with homemade lentil soup.

She loves lentil soup because it is so simple and satisfying and can be made almost entirely with pantry staples.

"During this quarantine, my friends and I have been sharing recipes," she said. "This is my friend Meki Adefris' awesome green lentil soup! You're going to love it!"

