Here's the cinnamon roll recipe Dylan Dreyer used to reveal her pregnancy

Oh, baby, is the latest installment of "Cooking with Cal" a good one!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer and oldest son, Cal, 4, teamed up to make cinnamon buns from a recipe you can find on the blog Ambitious Kitchen in a segment Tuesday in which she teased her pregnancy with some wordplay alluding to the fact she's expecting.

“It’s a special delivery of 'Cooking with Cal,'” she began.

“You’ve never made this recipe before, but I’m positive when you test it you’re going to love it,” Dylan told him before they started.

They warmed up some milk and pour it into a mixer, along with instant yeast “so we don’t have to wait, like, nine months for it to rise.”

They then tossed in some melted butter, sugar, an egg and egg yolk, as well as dough that they let rise. They rolled out the dough and sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar before rolling it and cutting it into scrumptious-looking pieces.

“Don’t they look so pretty? I’m expecting these will be delicious,” she said to Cal before waiting 45 minutes and then putting them in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 F.

“Oh, baby, these look delicious,” she said before putting the rolls in the oven.

Dylan and Cal then got to work on the frosting, while keeping an eye on the rolls.

“Should we check out this bun in the oven?” she asked after the camera panned over Cal’s shirt, which read, “Big Brother Est. 2021,” with the “2021” written on a piece of paper taped on to him.

“Ooh, baby,” she said as she opened the oven door.

She took out the rolls and then made the icing, combining cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and vanilla extract, then spread it out over her treats.

They then enjoyed the fruits of their labor, while teasing her own, as she put her hand on her stomach, indicating she’s pregnant.

“I’m having another baby!” Cal exclaimed through a mouthful of cinnamon roll.

In addition to Cal, Dylan and husband Brian Fichera are parents to son Oliver, 1. She revealed they’ll be adding another boy to the mix after Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin opened up boxes with cinnamon rolls in them that spelled out B-O-Y.

“You gotta get two more for a basketball team,” Al joked.

“We can’t have a girl if we tried,” Dylan responded.