Dylan Dreyer made this healthy and colorful recipe to keep her son busy

While practicing social distancing these days, many people stuck at home are looking for ways to pass the time and alleviate boredom.

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is no different, and she recently shared one way that she's keeping Calvin, her 3-year-old son, busy as New Yorkers prepare to spend even more time at home.

On Monday, cookbook author and frequent TODAY guest Siri Daly shared a beautiful image of ice pops from her cookbook on Instagram, captioning the post: “Homeschooling is not my forte. Crafts are not my forte. Cooking with my kids? I can do that! If you’re looking for a fun recipe to pass some time (annnyyything to pass some time), these rainbow popsicles from my cookbook #SiriouslyDelicious are basically made up of 4 different smoothies — so they make a perfect treat, breakfast or snack! Plus, you can add some 🌈 to your at-home St. Patrick’s Day."

The pregnant mom of three shared a link to the recipe, which calls for blending healthy ingredients like fresh blueberries, strawberries, peaches and even spinach, to create beautifully layered, rainbow frozen desserts.

Inspired by Siri's post, Dylan decided to whip up a batch of the healthy and colorful treats with Cal on Tuesday.

“Thanks @siriouslydelicious for the popsicle idea!! It helped us kill some time today! Now 23 more hours to fill,” she captioned her own Instagram video in which Cal names the ingredients from the recipe.

"Is it gonna be yummy?" Dylan asks her son.

"Ya!" he says enthusiastically, before breaking into a "Popsicle dance."

This isn't the first time Dylan has wowed Cal (or her followers!) with a fun-to-make dish. Perhaps the new mom of two will kill even more time by making her simple cauliflower soup recipe.