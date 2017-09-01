share tweet email

TODAY hosts Dylan Dryer and Craig Melvin are going head-to-head in a cook-off featuring their favorite summertime dishes that are perfect for hungry crowds. Celebrity chef judges Sunny Anderson and Matt Abdoo will decide which quick and easy potluck-friendly recipe is the winner.

Dylan is whipping up a quick, five-ingredient tomato, mozzarella and avocado salad and a super flavorful marinated skirt steak. Craig is making a zesty, grilled pork tenderloin and an incredibly easy, low-fat key lime pie.

Dylan's recipes

This simple salad is greater than the sum of its simple parts. It only has five ingredients, but they come together to create a colorful, flavorful and all-around fantastic dish.

This is my go-to recipe when I'm craving steak. The bold, spicy, citrusy marinade adds a ton flavor and helps make the meat incredibly tender.

Craig's recipes

The secret to this delicious pork is in the marinade. Dry dressing mix adds a savory flavor that balances perfectly with the salty soy sauce and sweet brown sugar.

This lightened-up version of key lime pie has less than 4 grams of fat per serving and is quick and easy because of the ready-made graham cracker crust and frozen whipped topping.

