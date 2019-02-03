Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 3, 2019, 4:18 PM GMT / Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer was busy this weekend preparing a ham for a hearty Super Bowl Sunday meal. To defrost it, she opted for the cold-water method. The ham was quite large, though, and so Dreyer decided to skip the sink and use the bathtub instead!

From the looks of it ... her husband had no idea of her plans.

Dreyer captured her husband, Brian Fichera, looking perplexed after finding the ham chilling in their tub, a tip Dreyer got from fellow TODAY meteorologist and cook extraordinaire Al Roker.

Fichera, NBC Nightly News cameraman, posted his own video, too. He seems to run with the idea that food-prep is happening in the bathroom and decides to fix himself a drink after joking that the bathroom now feels like a "social place, like tailgating."

“I was completely blindsided by the ham in the tub when I walked into the bathroom,” Fichera wrote in the caption of his video response to the surprise ham in the tub. “My brain broke and now it’s kinda my favorite room in the apartment.”

Dreyer wasn’t the only one cooking up a storm this weekend. Anchor Savannah Guthrie tested out Siri Daly’s recipe for the "perfect salted chocolate chip cookie" on Saturday, proving her self-proclaimed "baking goddess" status and showing that if she can do it, anyone can.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns people to never thaw meat in warm or hot water, as it must be kept under 40 degrees at all times. Full guidance and directions can be found on the agency's website.

If you’re not planning on cooking up a huge meal to celebrate the big game, however, here are some other recipes that are perfect for your Super Bowl Sunday party!