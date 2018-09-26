You won't be able to take your eyes off Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's cheat day meal

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on a roll … a sushi roll, that is.

When the action star isn’t busy being a doting father or saving puppies from the water (you really just need to see the picture), he follows a diligent diet that inspires others and keeps him looking like, well, a real-life rock.

But the former wrestler does let himself indulge in a special meal every now and then. And when he does treat himself, he does it with sushi — a lot of sushi.

On Sunday, Johnson posted an incredible spread of sushi rolls so big that almost any competitive eater might be tempted to stand down.

“The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train rolls on... And yes, that’s hunks of WOO-sabi in my bowl of soy sauce — cause I’m proudly a sadist who enjoys pain and it’s time to go to pound town,” Johnson posted on Instagram.

“Wow Dwayne that’s a lot of sushi,” one follower commented.

Others commended his “cheat meal” choice with heart emoticons and comments like “yummy.”

But "The Rock" didn't stop there.

Shortly after, Johnson showed off a plate of cookies. And we’re not talking just any plate of cookies. This giant stack featured a tiny mountain of super chunky chocolate chip cookies.

“The #SundayCheatMeal Cookie Train rolls on ... its [sic] 1:30am (post Sushi Train) and time for dessert,” Johnson wrote. “Let me ES-plain what your eye balls are looking at right now/ Double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with creamy peanut butter smothered between the two cookies. The camera angle makes these nuggets look small, but they’re huge. How are they you ask? Well, they’re just like my nickname after I drink tequila — Big, tasty & heavenly. I’ll go to hell for that one, but not before I take these cookies to pound town … If you ain’t cheatin’, then you ain’t eatin’ my friends.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Johnson has boarded the train at full speed to sushi town. In fact, it seems to be a cheat meal tradition.

He’s ordered similar gargantuan sushi dinners with the hashtag #cheatmealsunday posted to his Instagram on Sept. 17 and Aug. 20.

It goes to show that it’s nice to let go sometimes. Or, in the wise words of “The Rock” himself: “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself — crush your cheat meals.”

Thanks, buddy. We will.