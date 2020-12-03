Dunkin' unveils purple 'Sugarplum Macchiato' for the holidays

It wouldn't be Christmas without the requisite holiday-themed beverages at the coffee shop of our choice each season. Be it cinnamon or nutmeg, certain flavors get us in the yuletide spirit each year.

But this year, Dunkin' is trying out a new flavor derived from an old Christmas legend. This year, the coffee and donuts chain is launching the sugarplum macchiato.

Yes, sugarplum as in Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Ballet" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." For those of us who have never once had such a vision dancing in our heads — see what we did there? — a sugar plum is actually a candy of sorts.

"(It's a) sweet made of sugar hardened around a central seed or kernel in successive layers using a process called "panning,'" The Atlantic reported in 2012, noting the treat was often made with caraway or cardamom seeds. "The glossy sugar shells on candies like jelly beans or M&Ms are produced through a similar process: The candy pan is kept in motion over heat, while successive layers of sugar are poured on and allowed to harden."

"Has the holiday season ever made you stop and wonder, 'what in the world does a sugarplum taste like?'" Dunkin' asked in a press release. courtesy of Dunkin'

A modern-day example would be a Jawbreaker, which is made the same way but with a sugar crystal as a seed, or a Jordan almond, which of course uses an almond. There do not appear to have been actual plums involved in this fabled treat, which is slightly confusing.

That said, Dunkin's purple drink will have "bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum" as well as notes of vanilla and a "sweet sugary finish for the ultimate winter delight," according to a press release. Of course, it will also have espresso and milk.

In a release, company officials wrote the culinary team "started dreaming up the delicious sugarplum flavor" in late 2016.

"...Dancing around the culinary lab, reenacting ballet moves from The Nutcracker was an integral part of the development process," the release said.

Dunkin' is also revealing their "Instagram-worthy" frosted snowflake donut this holiday season, which is being pegged as the "perfect purple pairing" to go with the sugar plum macchiato.

The photo shared by Dunkin' appears to be a vanilla flavored donut with purple icing and snowflake-shaped sprinkles.

At the risk of sounding cliché, 'tis the season!