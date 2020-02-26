Dunkin's 'Snackin' Bacon' is here and it's exactly what you think it is

Whether you enjoy bacon with eggs for breakfast, on top of a burger at lunch, or even sprinkled over roasted Brussels sprouts for dinner, usually when one eats bacon, they eat it with something else.

Dunkin' has decided to cut out the middle man — or middle meal? — with its latest savory offering. On Wednesday, the coffee chain added "Snackin’ Bacon" to its menu — and it looks exactly like what you'd expect.

Each order of Snackin’ Bacon comes with eight half slices of bacon that have been glazed and dusted with black pepper for a sweet and spicy kick in every bite.

While this snack may seem like a big win for keto or low-carb diet fans, you'd be better off cooking up your own sugar-free bacon at home. Each serving of Snackin’ Bacon clocks in at 190 calories, with 12 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbs and 9 grams of sugar.

In not-so-surprising news, Twitter is already having a field day with the idea of this portable pork snack.

Bruuuuhhhh. @dunkindonuts now sells "Snackin' Bacon" which is literally just a little bag of bacon and I👏AM👏HERE👏FOR👏IT👏 — Brittany Rose 📻🎶 (@Brittany_207) February 26, 2020

There is a Dunkin’ location inside my office building and they now sell “sweet black pepper snackin’ bacon” (also know as plain ol’ bacon). I kinda want some pic.twitter.com/e8klmm0g0H — 🅳🅾🅽’🆃 🅹🅴🅰🅻🅾🆄🆂 🅼🅴 (@McCoy1906) February 26, 2020

@dunkindonuts your snackin' bacon is fantastic! Thank you for your heaven kissed pork bits. 😘 — D Pirate Hooker (@KateMartin20) February 26, 2020

Why did I have to find out about @dunkindonuts snacking bacon on #AshWednesday?!? Tomorrow it is ON! pic.twitter.com/Ari9zNTxPH — Vega_PHHS_ACE/TAFE (@Vega_PHHS) February 26, 2020

Snackin’ Bacon is now available at Dunkin’ shops nationwide, where it joins a few additional new and returning items for March.

Dunkin' is also rolling out a Lucky Shamrock-themed doughnut which comes with a green St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend. The chain's protein-packed Egg White Bowl and savory Sausage Scramble Bowl are also returning to the menu.