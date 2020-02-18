Dunkin's classic brewed coffee is getting a makeover this year

America may run on Dunkin', but soon the nationwide pit stop for caffeinated pick-me-ups and doughnuts is changing its brew.

Since announcing it had dropped the pesky "Donuts" from its name, Dunkin' has undergone several big initiatives including installing espresso machines to make revamped specialty drinks, rolled out new eco-friendly cups and even made plant-based breakfast sandwiches permanent menu items.

Next on the coffee chain's list of improvements? Smart brewers.

In an effort to reduce waste and refine its coffee in 2020, Dunkin' is investing $60 million in "state-of-the-art" coffee brewing machines as a way to compete with more high-end offerings like those available at Starbucks.

Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’ Americas, told TODAY Food that each franchise will also match the individual corporate contribution to at least double the investment of crafting better quality brew. Though Murphy would not specifically say how the new and supposedly improved hot coffee would taste, the new machines are designed to create more consistent brews and allow workers to craft different types of drink recipes.

"The high volume brewers will enable us to expand the variety of drip coffee offerings, increase operational efficiencies, reduce waste and enhance quality consistency across the system," Murphy said. "We expect that it will also positively contribute to crew satisfaction."

The new equipment comes on the heels of two other recent upgrades for Dunkin' baristas to produce quality drinks. The first was updated espresso machines to make lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos better faster. In 2019, the chain launched new machines to make its iced coffee.

As the improvements rolled out last year, Dunkin's sales increased more than 2% (reaching a six-year high), and espresso sales bumped up 40%, CNN reported. While Dunkin' aims to level-up with competitors like Starbucks with its rebrand, it actually surpassed its Seattle-based opponent in a popularity test last year, tying with Krispy Kreme as America's favorite coffee chain.

To keep up with changing tastes and millennial tastes for nondairy milks, the folks at Dunkin' announced that this spring, the chain will be rolling its first latte made with oat milk.