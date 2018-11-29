Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Some people in America aren't too pleased to be running on Dunkin' right now.

Dunkin’ Donuts (soon to be just Dunkin' nationwide) has announced that it discovered a digital security breach that occurred in October in which hackers may have accessed the names and email addresses of customers signed up for the chain’s DD Perks mobile app, its primary rewards program. Customers' 16-digit DD Perks account numbers and QR codes for the program may have also been compromised.

On Wednesday, the company released a statement explaining how “third-parties” acquired the information:

“Although Dunkin’ did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we’ve been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies’ security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin’ DD Perks accounts.”

The company added, “These individuals then used the usernames and passwords to try to break in to various online accounts across the Internet. Our security vendor was successful in stopping most of these attempts, but it is possible that these third-parties may have succeeded in logging in to your DD Perks account if you used your DD Perks username and password for accounts unrelated to Dunkin’."

Dunkin' said that its point of sales systems were not compromised, so this particular security breach does not affect customers who do not belong to the DD Perks program. However, the coffee chain has forced current account holders to immediately update or reset their passwords. The chain is also in the process of assigning new numbers to account holders. Affected consumers will not lose the points acquired on their old accounts. Customers may also visit Dunkin' Donuts official website for more information or call customer service at 800-447-0013 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

