Dunkin' is releasing a Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut for Halloween

Fast-food chains have been bringing the heat lately, from chicken sandwiches to nuggets — and now, doughnuts have gotten in on the spicy action.

Dunkin’ is taking a walk on the wild side with its new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. It's a classic yeast doughnut — but don't let its unassuming appearance deceive you — it’s then topped with a spicy strawberry icing that contains a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and red sanding sugar. A little sweet, a little heat.

Heat-seekers will have to step it on it, though, because the doughnut will only be available from Wednesday, Oct. 14, until December, at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Rumors of the hot new doughnut actually began quietly with a Reddit post last month, which only got a handful of comments. But it caught on like wildfire on social media, and some even secured early samples.

The @dunkindonuts Ghost Pepper donut was pretty good. — Andrew Flores (@CupOfFlo) October 9, 2020

i just watched @afrokami eat a Ghost Pepper donut. best 3 mins and 38 secs of my life — poptropica cam girl (@hennesseyuncle) October 13, 2020

Had a sample of the ghost pepper donut from dunking today and it was soooooo good — Ry dolla $ign (@RWalkusky) October 12, 2020

So... it tastes good. The spiciness is just right. You taste it and think, “oh, that’s interesting!” However, it’s a very sweet frosting/donut. I only ate half and won’t finish the rest. I give it a 5 out of 5 for donut creativity - I didn’t see Spicy Ghost Pepper coming to DD. — James Baussmann (@boz1200) October 12, 2020

The CDC has recommended scaling back on Halloween activities this year, as we deal with the ongoing pandemic, but some chains have found ways to create fun and safe alternatives that maintain the spirit of the season. In fact, Dunkin' rival Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to those who stop by dressed in costume.

To that end, Dunkin' is also launching several other Halloween-themed items, from Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits to the return of the Spider Donut.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, said in a media statement.

This isn’t the first time that Dunkin’ has experimented with some spice. In February, the chain released a doughnut filled with hot sauce, but sadly, that was just part of a one-day promotion at a few Miami locations.

While the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut won't be around forever, at least it'll linger a bit longer.