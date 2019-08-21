Dunkin' may have axed the "Donuts" from its name but the chain's menu is getting longer.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ launched its first Dunkin’ Bowls, egg bowls with a variety of fillings like potatoes, sausage and peppers. But the chain's latest food offering sounds more like something you'd find at a Chipotle rather than a breakfast-focused chain. On Wednesday, Dunkin' rolled out burrito bowls.

Yes, really.

Dunkin'

While the bowls seem like lunchtime fare, they still have eggs so perhaps Dunkin' is going after the weekday brunchers out there. The bowls come in two options: Fire Roasted Veggie Bowl and Chorizo.

The veggie bowl is made with eggs, cauliflower rice, brown rice, Monterey Jack cheese, pepper jack cheese and a mix of roasted veggies including onions, bell peppers, corn and black beans, plus it's topped with a spicy chipotle sauce. It has 250 calories, 14 grams of fat, 18 grams carbs and 15 grams of protein.

The chorizo bowl includes eggs, diced sausage, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, brown rice, red bell peppers, poblano peppers, red quinoa and a smoky tomato sauce. It clocks in at 350 calories, with 22 grams of fat,19 grams of carbs and 19 grams of protein.

The move is part of the chain's initiative to offer more healthy, protein-packed food items.

"We received really positive feedback from our guests when we launched our Egg White Bowl and Sausage Scramble Bowl earlier this year, so wanted to offer a fresh new take on the breakfast bowl this month with our Fire Roasted Veggie Bowl and Chorizo Bowl," Tony Weisman, Dunkin's chief marketing officer told TODAY via email. "We’ve also seen bowls trending as a popular menu item for consumers looking for quick, convenient and delicious meal options."

Dunkin' says the new bowls will be available at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide through mid-fall. They start at $4.49, but since prices are set by individual Dunkin’ franchisees, prices may vary by store.