Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Well, well, well. Look who (or what, rather) just got a flashy New Year's makeover.

In January, Dunkin' officially dropped the "Donuts" in its title and is sporting some spiffy new branding.

Dunkin' Donuts gets a makeover for the New Year. Dunkin'

In September 2018, the iconic chain known for it's doughnuts and coffee first announced the big decision to shorten its name.

The dramatic re-do nearly rivaled that time IHOP nearly broke the internet with its name change to IHOB (International House of Burgers). In the end, it was just a clever marketing ploy, but it definitely worked to help promote the pancake chain's new offering.

Dunkin's makeover is mostly about aesthetics, however, as the chain will still be offering a variety of doughnuts and plenty of coffee (with seasonal flavors like Girl Scout cookie flavorings). The new logo still features Dunkin's signature orange and pink colors but the product packaging now has a more modern look.

Dunkin' rebrands its packaging to go with its new name. Dunkin'

On Thursday, the brand announced that the new packaging, from Boxes O' Joe to paper napkins, will debut nationwide in "coming days" and will be in all U.S. stores by the end of this month.

Also kicking off 2019, Dunkin' debuted a couple fresh menu items. For a limited time, diners can enjoy the Power Breakfast Sandwich — a veggie egg white omelet with spinach, peppers and onions, turkey sausage and American cheese on seeded, multigrain bread. The sandwich is 370 calories, has 20 grams of whole grains and 24 grams of protein.

And if regular amounts of caffeine don't do the trick for your tired soul in the morning, Dunkin's New Energy Cold Brew is fueled with regular cold brew, plus a shot of espresso. Dunkin's deal to taste the handcrafted espresso that launched last fall will continue through the end of the month, too.

Coffee lovers can enjoy medium cappuccinos and lattes for just $2 everyday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Now, America's really ready to run on Dunkin' — but just Dunkin'.