Dunkin' Donuts will warm our darkest days with coffee-flavored beer

As the days grow colder, many of us crave a steaming cup of dark roast in the morning — but do we really want that cup of joe flavor to stick with us at happy hour?

Dunkin’ Donuts says why not! The coffee and doughnut chain is banking on two of America's great loves with its latest partnership: a beer created with their very own dark roast beans that is set to be released on the darkest day of the year: Dec. 21. Dunkin’ teamed up with Wormtown Brewery to create DDark Roasted Brew, a robust, coffee-flavored stout.

The DDark Roasted Brew will be available for a limited time exclusively on draught at Wormtown Brewery’s Tap Room in Worcester, Massachusetts, starting on the day of the winter solstice, which begins at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday. For those imbibing, Dunkin' has even suggested an ideal doughnut pairing: the Double Chocolate Cake Donut, since “the smooth body of the beer complements the creaminess of the chocolate icing, finishing with notes of Dark Roast Coffee, malt and chocolate cake.”

Works for us.

So why launch only in one place? Well, Dunkin' Donuts is pretty popular throughout The Bay State.

“Worcester is home to one of the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants so we know how much residents love the brand and our coffee," Rob Branca, a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner based in Worcester, said in a prepared statement. "This partnership with Wormtown continues to drive innovation in Worcester and we are excited to brew up something extra bold to help our loyal guests to celebrate the darkest day of the year.”

Dunkies lovers across social media are pretty pumped about the soon-to-be released coffee-flavored brew:

It's a Chrstmas miracle! Dunkin' Donuts is releasing a coffee-inspired beer with a Massachusetts brewery https://t.co/MmscVyPzvW @DunkinDonuts — Mindy Levy (@MindyLevy) December 19, 2017

Massachusetts Dunkinâ Donuts has a dark roast beer. . . Looks like Iâll be taking a connecting flight when I leave NJ. — Nicole dann (@chem_trails_) December 19, 2017

wishing i could turn 21 before Thursday bc Dunkinâ donuts beer is supposedly a thing — Becca (@bay_kah) December 19, 2017

To celebrate the new beer, Wormtown Brewery and Rob Branca will also be donating $11,500 to the Worcester Food Bank to help those in need during the holiday season.

Though a lot of people seem pretty stoked for the new stout, this is not the first time Dunkin’ has tinkered with adult beverages. In October, the chain partnered with North Carolina's Catawba Brewing to create a cold-brew/pumpkin-flavored beer called Dunkin' Punkin Brown Ale. Like the new stout, that beer was only available for a very limited run at just four tasting rooms in the state.