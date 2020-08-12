Dunkin's fall menu will launch earlier than ever, including new pumpkin spice latte

Fall is in the air a little early this year!

Nationwide coffee chain Dunkin' announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering a fall menu on Aug. 19, far earlier than it typically does.

"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin' guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin' restaurants earlier than ever," said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy, in a press release. "This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone — from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees."

The press release said the seasonal items would be available for "a limited time through fall."

The autumnal array includes a mix of new and classic menu items. An exciting addition? The new "Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte."

Dunkin' Donuts is offering their twist on a fall staple with the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Dunkin

Available hot or iced, the latte combines espresso with the classic fall flavors of pumpkin and vanilla, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Also new is a chai latte, "perfect for tea lovers," per the release. The sweetened chai blend combines cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg with milk.

Returning is the brand's pumpkin flavor swirl, which can be added to any hot or iced drink. If you want to get your caffeine fix at home, pumpkin-flavored Keurig pods and packaged coffee will also be available in some Dunkin' stores and other national retailers.

Try a sweet or savory snack alongside your fall-flavored coffee! Dunkin

The sweet selection also includes snacks and desserts: Dunkin' will offer their classic donuts and Munchkins in apple cider and pumpkin flavors, and the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich will return to the menu.

If you just want the taste of maple sugar bacon, you can order the new 'Snackin' Bacon,' eight snack-sized slices, specially flavored and packed in a sleeve to eat on the go.