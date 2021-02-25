Dunkin' adds avocado toast, grilled cheese and matcha donuts to spring menu

In the past decade, some foods have become synonymous with trendy hipsters, and foods like avocado and sourdough top the list. Now a beloved donut chain has found a way to incorporate three major food trends in one new brunch option!

There's perhaps no food more associated with trendy than avocado toast, and Dunkin’s newest menu item is now available nationwide.

The dish is pretty classic, made up of an avocado spread comprised of avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice that is spread on toasted sourdough bread and topped with everything bagel seasoning. As avocado toast, sourdough and everything bagel seasoning have all been rather on trend in recent years, this is kind of a triple threat of dishes!

“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’,” Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’, said in a statement to media. “We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go. With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu.”

Some people on social media couldn’t resist having some fun with the news.

Dunkin Donuts sells avocado toast now 🤦‍♂️. What’s next? Charcuterie Boards? — Chris Abaray (@ChrisAbaray) February 24, 2021

I won't believe it until I see Ben Affleck in short sleeves, awkwardly flexing as he munches avocado toast from Dunkin.



Just in time for the new-ish Justice League pic.twitter.com/dTAEO2F3nG — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) February 24, 2021

For even more fun, the new avocado toast is served in a portable box — perfect for enjoying on the go.

This isn't the only item tuned-in to somewhat recent food trends. Dunkin' recently launched a matcha doughnut as well.

Matcha Donut Courtesy Dunkin Donuts

Other new menu additions include a grilled cheese melt and the return of Irish Creme-flavored coffee.

Although not all news has been great at Dunkin' recently — it closed 450 gas station locations, for example — Dunkin’ is always try to find new ways to excite loyal fans, like offering free coffee every Monday throughout the month of February.