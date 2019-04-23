Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Not today, Satan! Apparently, there will be no deviled eggs served at the Duggar household.

The ever-expanding devout Christian family from TLC's hit reality series "19 Kids and Counting" (and its multiple spin-offs) recently sparked a debate online with an Instagram post in which they refered to deviled eggs as "Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs."

"Made some 'Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs' together with Johannah and Jordyn! They're one of our favorites!" the family posted Monday to their 1.2 million followers.

Huh? Yup, the family has decided to take the devil's name out of the popular recipe. But at least their eggs appear to be topped with bacon.

The photo shows mom Michelle Duggar with daughters Johanna, 13, and Jordyn, 10, decorating the so-called "angel eggs" on a platter.

The post, which has hundreds of comments and over 30,000 likes, has generated some strong opinions. There were some commenters who were in full agreement with the family putting their own non-Satanic spin on the name.

"I love the name! Why give the devil any more popularity when his works already run rampant in our society,'' one person wrote.

"We call them angel eggs too, so feel free to overreact and tell me how wrong I am,'' another wrote.

But there were plenty of people who thought the family had gone a little too far with this one.

"This is why people think Christians are ridiculous,'' one person wrote. "It’s a name. Calling it as such (or reading Harry Potter) isn’t going to bring satan upon you."

"What a stupid name for Deviled Eggs,'' another wrote.

my day was going well until I learned that the Duggars call deviled eggs “yellow pocket angel eggs” — 𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓱 🥀 (@mishblight) April 23, 2019

There were other commenters who said that they have totally different names for the beloved appetizer including "blessed eggs," "Satanic eggs," "filled eggs," and "doubled eggs."

The "deviled" in deviled eggs references a culinary term that first surfaced in the late 1700s in Great Britain where "deviling" a food meant making it more spicy, according to the History Channel. So there is a veiled reference to the idea of making something as hot as hell — and honestly, who wants bland, flavorless deviled eggs?!

The now-classic mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, relish and paprika wasn't widely served in the U.S. until the 1940s.

No matter what they're called, many people can agree that flavorful stuffed eggs definitely hit the spot — but we certainly don't recommend leaving out any seasoning.